We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is expected to endure sadness this Christmas Day as he faces the reality of what has been a tough year for him.

Prince Charles is predicted to be facing his saddest Christmas yet, facing the festive break without his late father, his son Prince Harry and grandchildren Archie and Lilibet who won’t be with him over the festive season.

The Prince of Wales is expected to have a scaled-down Christmas at a time when his family is still strained.

This royal news comes after Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall revealed a sweet Christmas card with a surprising twist.

The Prince of Wales, who is second in the royal line of succession, has had a rollercoaster of a year – following the death of his father, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

And on his first Christmas without his own dad, Prince Charles will also be without his own son, as Prince Harry is set to spend the holiday season at his new home in LA with his wife Meghan and their children Archie, two and Lilibet Diana, six months.

The 25th of December will no doubt be a time of hardship for Charles, as the absence of some of his closest family members is highlighted.

This year, the rift between Charles and Prince Harry has been ongoing. While building his career across the pond, Harry spoke out on the cycle of pain he faced during his childhood in the royal spotlight.

During his bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, Harry also admitted that he and his father and brother, Prince William, are on different paths, despite once being so close.

Prince Charles has never met his granddaughter Lilibet Diana in person since she was born six months ago, and it’s not clear when or if he ever will, as his relationship with Harry and Meghan Markle is still thought to be strained. It’s also believed that Charles has not seen grandson Archie in person since the family left for America in 2020.

Royal expert Nick Bullen claimed earlier this year that Charles is desperate to meet his new granddaughter.

He told US Weekly, “I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter. Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”

It is hoped that the Sussexes and Prince Charles will be able to unite for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year which is scheduled for the 2nd of June and will honour the monarch after 70 years on the throne.

The event will be combined with her upcoming 96th birthday and is set to bring a four-day bank holiday.

Mr Bullen said, “The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Megan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together. And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.”