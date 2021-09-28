We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s so-called “rift” could potentially be healed later this year as the brothers are set to reunite in honour of Princess Diana.

Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to come together for The Diana Award’s Legacy Awards ceremony in December.

The brothers hosted the inaugural Legacy Awards in 2017 and they are said to be “eager to take part” again this year.

The royal news comes as the Queen shows her enduring bond with Prince Harry and Meghan as she prepares to bestow special honour .

Prince William and Prince Harry could reportedly come together in December as they celebrate Princess Diana’s legacy. The brothers’ relationship has been under increasing scrutiny in recent months, ever since Harry and Meghan’s shocking Oprah Winfrey interview aired. This saw the Duke of Sussex describe William as “trapped”, whilst Harry later also opened up during a podcast appearance about the “cycle of pain and suffering” he claimed was “passed on” to him.

Following these astonishing interviews, rumors of a “rift” between the brothers have circulated. Despite this, William and Harry have seen each other this year and both times they paid tribute to member of The Firm. The two reportedly “broke the ice” at Prince Philip’s funeral before reuniting for the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue.

Now it’s thought that Princess Diana’s memory could help bring William and Harry closer once again.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are both expected to attend The Diana Award’s Legacy Awards ceremony ahead of the Sussexes’ rumoured return to the UK for Christmas.

In his Eden Confidential column for the Daily Mail, Richard Eden claimed that the boss of the awards, which were set up to celebrate the life and work of the late Princess, shared that the brothers will be reunited at this prize-giving ceremony.

“We’re delighted that we still have the support of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex,” Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive of the Diana Award, reportedly told Richard. “Right now we’re the only charity that has both of them involved. It really is a privilege.”

Richard went on to claim that Tessy told him that Prince William and Prince Harry are both determined to honour their late mother and her life’s work by supporting this important award.

She supposedly declared, “To us, it doesn’t matter where in the world they are. They are jointly committed to the awards. “The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part.”

The Diana Award’s Legacy Awards was founded in 2017 and celebrates the achievements of 20 outstanding young people from across the world.

These extraordinary individuals will be honoured for their humanitarian work and have demonstrated their ability to inspire and mobilise new generations to help their communities, just as the Princess of Wales did.

This year’s Legacy Awards will be held at Diana’s childhood home, Althorp House, in December and her brother Earl Spencer will host this important event. Prince William and Prince Harry presented the inaugural Legacy Awards at St. James’ Palace in 2017 together.

Now two years later, the 2021 ceremony is made all the more meaningful as it comes in what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday year.

Whilst the Princes have not officially confirmed their attendance at the 2021 Legacy Awards, it would no doubt delight royal fans to see them reunite at such a significant time after the rumours of recent months.