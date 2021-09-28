We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s wonderful bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen to have been showcased as she is reportedly set to bestow a prestigious honour upon them in 2022.

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next year and will award several medals to members of the Royal Family in tribute to this huge occasion.

It’s claimed that Her Majesty’s grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be amongst the royals bestowed with this honour.

This royal news comes as it was revealed that Prince Charles is to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan's footsteps with a big career move

The Queen will mark her 70th year on the throne next year with her magnificent Platinum Jubilee celebrations, for which the UK has already been granted an extra bank holiday. On this momentous occasion, it’s thought that around 400,000 Platinum Jubilee medals will be given out to frontline workers. The medals will be awarded to living recipients of the Victoria and George Crosses and also members of the prison services and Armed Forces. Though it seems they won’t be the only people to receive this immense honour.

According to Express.co.uk, the Queen will also award Platinum Jubilee medals to several members of The Firm. The Daily Express’ Royal Correspondent, Richard Palmer, has now claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names appear on the list of those set to receive them.

The Sussexes will reportedly be joining many other relatives including Princess Beatrice, who has recently welcomed a baby girl, and Princess Eugenie.

The publication reports that a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman declared, “A wide number of members of the Royal Family will receive the Platinum Jubilee medal in line with the previous two jubilees.”

Whilst a source allegedly told Richard that the award is “purely commemorative”. It’s not yet known if Her Majesty will indeed bestow this honour upon the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But the suggestion that they could be joining fellow royals to receive it is certainly a lovely indication of their enduring bond with the Queen.

This comes after speculation about a so-called “rift” between Harry and Meghan and the wider Royal Family has arisen in recent months following their shocking Oprah Winfrey interview airing.

During this “tell-all” special, the couple made several astonishing revelations, including Harry’s that his father and brother were “trapped” in the institution.

Since then, Harry, who could still be king one day, once again opened up about life in the royal spotlight as he described the “cycle of pain and suffering” he claimed was “passed on” to him.

A royal expert subsequently claimed that Harry’s comments had a heartbreaking impact on the Queen, who is understood to have a close relationship with her grandson.

In light of these rumors of distance and upset between the Sussexes and the royals, the Queen’s alleged decision to include Harry and Meghan on the list to receive her Platinum Jubilee medal is even more heart-warming.

Whilst it would also follow an established royal tradition, as in previous years Harry has received her Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals. He and Prince William could be seen wearing them as they paid their respects at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would both likely be very proud to receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal in 2022.