Kate Middleton has made a sad confession about baby Lilibet Diana amid family 'fall out'.

Kate Middleton has confirmed that the Cambridge’s still haven’t met baby Lilibet Diana – even over Zoom.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed the telling news during the G7 summit.

This royal news comes as Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle breaks his silence following the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana

Kate Middleton has admitted that her family still haven’t met baby Lilibet Diana – a week after her birth.

The Duchess of Cambridge responded to questions as she visited a school in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit and the question on everyone’s lips was whether she had met her niece Lilibet who was born on 4th June.

When asked about the latest royal birth, Kate, who is mum to Prince George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three said, “I wish her all the very best, I can’t wait to meet her.”

And despite the Queen having reportedly enjoyed her first facetime meeting with her eleventh great-grandchild, who is eight in line to the throne in the royal line of succession, Kate and Prince William haven’t yet been given the opportunity to do so.

Duchess Kate added, “We haven’t met her yet but hopefully that will be soon”.

This revelation adds further fuel to the fire when it comes to claims that the relationship between Prince William and Harry is still strained since their bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat.

On returning home from the hospital, the Sussexes are said to have introduced their newborn daughter to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was honoured by their unusual choice of baby name. The late Princess Diana was also honoured with a middle name.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 11.40am at a Santa Barbara hospital last Friday and Kate and William both expressed their “delight” at the happy news after it was announced on Sunday.

And Kate’s revelation over not meeting the new baby comes after her uncle revealed the real reason she could struggle to unite Prince Harry and William following the ‘rift’.