We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell claims that Harry will be left ‘broken’ and will ‘regret’ some of the things he has said in tell-all interviews



Following Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back from their royal duties and moving to their LA home, the couple has done several bombshell interviews. Including that tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Now Princess Diana’s former Butler Paul Burrell has claimed that Harry will be left ‘broken’ when he ‘realises what he’s done.’ Paul famously worked for Harry’s mother and father and The Queen.

Recently Harry revealed some deeply personal truths, and talked about his ‘unresolved trauma’ in AppleTV’s The Me You Can’t See, and Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. It’s been reported that the Queen was ‘deeply upset’ by his comments on Prince Charle’s parenting.

Paul Burrell told Closer, ‘Doing what he’s doing is only going to cause him so much more pain. I don’t recognise him now – he’s almost become the centre of his own world. He’s hurting his family and saying things that I think he’ll regret.”

He also said, ‘Meghan has encouraged him to get therapy and change his way of thinking – but I think he’ll be left broken when this all stops and he realises what he’s done.’

While on Dax Shepard’s podcast, Harry described his childhood and a cycle of ‘pain and suffering.’

Video of the Week

He said, ‘There is no blame. I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.’