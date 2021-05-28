We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip’s sense of humour shone through in a past joke to the Queen, as he reportedly told his royal wife that she should retire for a hilarious reason.

The Duke of Edinburgh was known for his funny quips and it seems that he was more than happy to share them with his wife the Queen throughout their decades-long marriage.

It’s claimed that Prince Philip once joked that Her Majesty should abdicate for a surprising reason.

Prince Philip and the Queen were happily married for 73 years before he sadly passed away at Windsor Castle last month. The Duke of Edinburgh won her heart throughout their marriage and the monarch once described him as her “strength and stay”. Though still mourning her beloved husband, the Queen has now returned to royal duties following Prince Philip’s funeral and was praised for having “lead by example” at the poignant service. Abiding by Covid-19 guidelines, Her Majesty sat alone, though not in the front row, of St George’s Chapel.

This commitment to her royal duties despite her immense grief has showcased the Queen’s selflessness. Though there has been speculation about what might happen if the Queen retires, it seems as though this won’t be happening any time soon.

However, reports have claimed that Prince Philip once joked to his wife about he retiring – and he supposedly gave a hilarious reason.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Royal expert Antonio Caprarica claimed to London One Radio that the Duke of Edinburgh previously told Her Majesty: “it’s time to go away as long as one can with their legs rather than getting a kick in the backside and be thrown out like an old shoe”.

Antonio then added, “I believe few people have dared to tell the Queen that she could become an old shoe. Then, as we know, she did not become one.”

Despite her husband’s light-hearted quip, it seems the Queen wasn’t to be swayed from her royal duty. This insight comes as historical novelist Hilary Mantel recently expressed her uncertainty over whether the monarchy would “outlast” Prince William.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the Wolf Hall writer suggested that the Royal Family is facing an “end game”. However, she also reflected on the monarch’s unshaken commitment, saying that she understood that the Queen “thinks of this as a sacred task, from which you simply cannot abdicate”.

“She believes that she cannot cease to be a monarch – she made those promises to God. It’s such a cliché to say, but what a lonely position to be in. It’s a conflict, because most of the world sees the Royal family as a branch of show business. And I’m sure that is very far from the Queen’s own thinking”, Hilary speculated to the publication.

Next year the Queen will mark her Platinum Jubilee as she celebrates her 70th year on the throne.