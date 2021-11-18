For the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals 2021 look no further! And Black Friday isn’t even here yet, come on 26th November.
Already there are great Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals to be had across the bestselling fragrances right now, and we don’t want you missing out.
So, if perfume is on your to-buy list then, we think, it’s probably best to buy now. With some perfumes you’re not going to find a better price than up 65% off the RRP. And, with rumoured shipping delays and stock problems, best to bag your bargain now than wait for Black Friday on November 26.
Below, we’ve found the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals that you need to know about. And, just in time for Christmas.
Who has the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance offers across the UK?
These are the best Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals across your favourite retailers – shop now before they’re gone.
- Debenhams: Make savings of up to 64% on all the top-rated perfumes
- Fragrance Direct: Save more than 50% off Clavin Klein, YSL and more
- Superdrug: Bag yourself 55% off on Jimmy Choo, Issy Miyake and more
- The Fragrance Shop: Enjoy 70% off Carolina Herrara and Armani
- Look Fantastic: Save a whopping 60% on Burberry, Moschino and more
- Boots: Enjoy HALF PRICE deals on popular brands like YSL and Ghost
- Amazon UK: Tap into a whopping 50% off top brands like FCUK
Best early Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals 2021
To help you choose, see our best round up of the top fragrance deals across your favourite retailers and brands. An abundance of bestselling scents, and thoughtful gift sets.
Marc Jacobs Perfect, 50ml –
£69 £48.30 (SAVE £20.70) | Superdrug
The blush-pink fragrance not only looks sensational in this cool bottle, it smells like bright daffodils on a Spring day. With notes of rhubarb that give way to soft lingering almond milk, cedar, and cashmeran base notes.
Hugo Deep Red For Her, 90ml –
£60 £36 (SAVE £24) | Debenhams
Launched in 2002 this amber vanilla fragrance has maintained popularity for almost 20 years. With top notes of blood orange, blackcurrant, clementine and pear, Mid notes of ginger, tuberose and freesia. All underpinned with vanilla sandalwood and musk; evocative and delicious.
Dolce&Gabbana Light Blue, 50ml –
£76 £38 (SAVE £38) | LookFantastic
This vibrant and fruity-floral fragrance will transport you straight to sunny Italy with one spritz. A juicy burst of cedar and bluebell are followed by jasmine and white rose, before giving way to a musky base of citron and amber. A smell to die for.
Calvin Klein Euphoria for Women, 100ml–
£70 £44.94 (SAVE £25.06) | Boots
One of the world’s leading scents. With top notes of pomegranate, persimmon, and green accord. The heart notes are the beautiful black orchid and lotus blossom, underpinned by base notes of cream accord, mahogany wood and violet. It’s divine and will have people stopping to ask what you’re wearing.
Jimmy Choo Flash, 60ml –
£46 £21.50 (SAVE £24.50) | Amazon
This spicy floral scent is a winner for winter months. It packs a heady punch all the sparkle and glamour needed for festive parties! Top tip: Spray about 5 inches away from pulse points (i.e. on wrists, neck under the ears.)
DKNY Fresh Blossom Gift Set, 30ml –
£41£19.99 (SAVE £21.01) | Fragrance Direct
As Black Friday Perfume and fragrance deals go, this is a great one! Firstly it’s a huge saving and secondly its an easy-wear, great go-to scent for everyday use. This gift set has x1 30ml spray, perfect for keeping in your bag for a top-up spritz or two. And x1 Deluxe Mini dab 7ml.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, 75ml –
£70£49 (SAVE £21) | Superdrug
A breathy, bright and delicate scent. Each spray is sophistication injected with a little playfulness. Radiating crisp raspberries, sensuous wild rose and warm plum. It’s an easy-to-wear fragrance.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Lovely, 30ml –
£25£11 (SAVE £14) | Debenhams
Launched in 2005 this is still very much a firm favourite. The very first fragrance from the SATC star, a classic scent with top notes of lavender, martini, bergamot mandarin, orange and rosewood underpinned with notes of musk, cedar and silky white amber.
Britney Spears Fantasy Duo Set, 100ml –
£40£20 (SAVE £20) | Superdrug
Britney Spears is having an epic year – celebrate her breaking free from her Conservatership with a spritz or two of her iconic Fantasy fragrance. The fusion of pink pepper with a floral heart is a captivating and hugely recognisable scent.
Ralph Lauren Woman, 50ml –
£73£44.00 (SAVE £29) | Boots
This floral and woody scent is complemented with a base of opulent sandalwood and a heart of Tuberose, Jasmine and Orange flower, It’s a light fragrance, feminine yet packing a powerful punch of opulence in every spray.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium –
£80£65.90 (SAVE £14.10) | Fragrance Direct
This 50ml bottle boasts top notes of pear and mandarin essence, complemented with the heavier black coffee, cedarwood, white musk and patchouli – a divine mix. Plus, making it an ever better Black Friday perfume and fragrance deal – it comes with free delivery!
Calvin Klein Eternity for Women –
£73£40 (SAVE £33) | Amazon
This 100ml bottle is an iconic fragrance, synonymous with the 90s and black and white Athena posters. The scent has top notes of bergamot, white lily, and white rose finish with spicy tones of sandalwood. Utterly delicious with every spritz.
BOSS Femme, 75ml–
£66£33.45 (SAVE £32.55 | Fragrance Direct
Bottled modern femininity. This woody fragrance has more perfume oil than usual making it stronger and slower to unfold as the day goes on. It kicks off with notes of blackcurrant freesia and tangerine which is then fused with a heart of lily jasmine and Bulgarian rose – delicious.
Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals 2021 – What to expect
A more varied offering across fragrances and fragrance sets, and bigger discounts. November has already seen some of our favourite high street retailers. As a result, retailers like, Debenhams, Boots, and Superdrug are offering up tasters of amazing deals on their perfume and fragrances.(Hello there, 55% off Jimmy Choo!) And, going by last year’s offerings we fully expect to see more varied deals with better savings closer to Black Friday.
So, bookmark this page as we’ll bring you the most up-to-date Black Friday perfume and fragrance deals from retail giants like John Lewis, Look Fantastic, and Debenhams.
Also worth remembering that many of these stores have already unveiled weekend-long sale events in the lead up to Black Friday, so it’s only a matter of time before we witness massive savings on top-tier fragrances like Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. Plus, we predict an influx – across most big retailers – of discounts on perfume gift sets, perfect for Christmas gifts.
Is Black Friday the best time to buy a fragrance or perfume?
Yes, it’s a great time to save some money and treat yourself at the same time. There are so many scents across the Black Friday fragrance and perfume deals, try a new one or top up on your trusty favourite – like Black Opium, one of the best perfumes of all time.
And, once you’ve bagged some bargains for yourself you can also tick off some Christmas shopping! Perfume gift sets are usually in the black Friday perfume and fragrance sales too.
What are the best perfumes and fragrances you can buy on Black Friday?
Looking for a new perfume? Why not try marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh, BOSS Femme, Black Opium, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lovely or Jimmy Choo Flash?
After two years of minimal perfume wearing – thanks lockdown – this year we are reigniting our love for scent! And, this year we’ve been loving the brand new perfume releases like Marc Jacobs Perfect a playful and floral scent with juicy notes of rhubarb, jump to our Black Friday offer above, Hugo Boss Alive, Giorgio Aramani My Way; a pretty bouquet of bergamia, citrus blossoms, white flowers, jasmine, tuberose, musk and vanilla. And Valentino’s Voce Viva, fronted by Lady Gaga, a sweet and musky scent without being overpowering.
If you can find any of these newly released fragrances at a discount, be ready to snap them up!