I wore one cult perfume for a week and this unique detail is why it's now my new go-to fragrance

I only wore Glossier You for a week and it changed the way I think about perfume - here's why...

Black Friday perfume deals are on the horizon, so there's no better time to start hunting for a new fragrance to add to your collection. Whether you're looking to save money on one of the best perfumes of all time or simply grab a great deal on a popular perfume dupe, it's time to start looking for your next signature scent - and I've got the perfect option.

Glossier You is a great long-lasting perfume, but it's a little different to other popular fragrances because it's a skin scent, meaning it combines with your skin's natural scent to create a fragrance that's unique to you. Though it's been around since 2017, the cult fragrance has seen renewed interest over the last year or so, thanks to an explosion of TikToks praising the perfume.

The parents among us will know that there isn't always time to head to the shops and spritz a few fragrance samples in search of a new scent - especially if you've got the kids in tow. If that's the case for you, Glossier You might be worth checking out. One TikTok user even claimed the scent is so good that one man she was dating wrote a poem about how good his pillow smelled when she left his house.

I've tested dozens of perfumes to try and find the perfect scent for every occasion, and after seeing such rave reviews I had to get my hands on Glossier You. I'll happily tell you right now that this scent has become a regular in my fragrance collection, but you might be surprised to hear that I wasn't immediately sold on this cult favourite.

It's a warm and spicy fragrance, with top notes of pink pepper blended with iris and musky ambrox. It's what I like to call a 'cosy' fragrance and is perfect for the colder months, but to be honest such scents usually aren't for me.

I'm much more of a fan of delicate, slightly fruit fragrances (Jo Malone Honeysuckle and Davana is my go-to), so when I first tried Glossier You I didn't think the scent would be for me.

But, as the name suggests, this cult scent is so much more than the ingredients on the bottle - it needs you to complete the scent. As Glossier explains, the scent is "formulated to be a personal skin-scent enhancer - primarily made up of base notes to let more of you shine through, meaning it smells a little differently on everyone." And that's even reflected in the bottle - with a small thumbprint indent on the side, it also needs you to complete it.

I didn't test this scent on anyone else, so I can't fully comment on its difference in scent from person to person, but it definitely smells different when sprayed into the air than on my skin. Personally, I can hardly smell any florals when I wear it myself. It subtle and woodsy, and has quite a unisex scent.

Until now, I'd always thought of applying fragrance as an attempt to smell like something else - whether that's a particular floral or fruit. But wearing Glossier You felt more as though I smelled like myself, but better. It's subtle enough that it's almost believable that it could actually just be your natural musk which, in a way, it sort of is.

While I didn't have the pleasure of being chased down the street by a stranger wanting to know what I was wearing, I loved this scent on myself so much that it's become my go-to fragrance for this winter. And if you're on the hunt for a new signature scent - or looking to get ahead on your Christmas shopping - there's no better time to snap up this fragrance.