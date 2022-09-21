Are Deepti and Kyle still together? Your Love is Blind After the Altar update

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the two became boyfriend and girlfriend in Love is Blind After the Altar - fans want to know if Deepti and Kyle are together still.

The second helping of Love is Blind proved to be just as gripping and popular as the first, with many fans today still wanting to know everything about the Love is Blind season 2 couples (opens in new tab) and who is still together. We saw the likes of Nick and Danielle and Iyanna and Jarrette happily married in latest spin-off After the Altar - but following it's release, news of one or two splits have since come to light.

Whilst Deepti and Kyle weren't an original Love is Blind coupling, fans were delighted to see sparks fly between these two during the Reunion and After the Altar episodes. So it's no surprise that many want to know if the two are together now. We've shared what we know and what's been said by both Deepti and Kyle.

Are Deepti and Kyle still together?

No, Kyle confirmed on his Instagram account that he and fellow Love is Blind contestant Deepti Vempati are no longer a couple. "Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer," he wrote in a post.

Kyle also shared that he's since "embarked on a new relationship" which he hopes to keep "private" for the forseeable future. A glance at Deepti's Instagram suggests that she remains single.

Deepti has since responded following Kyle's confirmation of their separation. She shared a video montage (opens in new tab) of the two's relationship together on Instagram - set to the music of Dermot Kennedy aptly titled song 'Better Days'.

The caption read: "Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of my life that I want to share with you all. We are now walking different paths. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support."

She ended her post with a quote that many will be familiar with: "People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime."

When did Deepti and Kyle start dating?

At the end of After the Altar, Kyle asked Deepti if she would be his girlfriend - and she agreed, giving fans that long-awaited kiss.

They are believed to have got together during late spring or early summer of this year. This is based on the Love is Blind season 2 reunion show being filmed in March 2022, with After the Altar filming taking place not long after (according to Distractify (opens in new tab)).

It was during the Reunion that Kyle surprised viewers and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey when he admitted to having feelings for Deepti: "I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry... I love her. She's the best."

Deepti also clarified that "a lot of people don't know that Kyle was my no2 person in the pods." She told Daily Mail (opens in new tab) that the the pair "did connect a lot".

Fans definitely saw this connection during After the Altar, with the two Facetiming and hanging out together, with some definite signs of flirtation.

Deepti also told the girls - before they became official - that she would be jealous if Kyle did start dating someone (and vice versa).

When did Deepti and Kyle break up?

We don't have an official date, but it's thought that the two sadly split sometime after the filming of After the Altar and before it's release on Netflix. The two both publicly confirmed their split on Instagram in separate posts on 20 September, 2022.

Sadly this is one romantic connection that seems to be better off as platonic. And from what we can tell from Instagram it seems the two ended on good terms. Both Deepti and Kyle still currently follow each other on the social media platform.

