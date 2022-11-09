Are Cole and Zanab still together and where are they now? Love is Blind season 3

The Love is Blind finale has dropped, leaving many wondering are Cole and Zanab still together?

The season three couples have made their way down the aisle, and we're all desperate to know who said 'I do' and who has kept their wedding vows. Just like viewers were asking are Raven and SK still together (opens in new tab) after a dramatic penultimate episode, fans of the show are also wondering are Alexa and Brennon still together (opens in new tab) and are Bartise and Nancy still together (opens in new tab), following the finale and reunion episodes.

And one of the other couples that has got TV fans asking questions is Cole and Zanab. The pair had what was possibly the bumpiest ride of all on the show, struggling with their differences in personalities and the trouble they had communicating. To top it off, Cole confessed to finding one of their fellow contestants, Colleen, a 'ten out of ten', but rating Zanab a nine. Now, Love is Blind fans want to know did Cole and Zanab get married and are they still together?

Are Cole and Zanab still together?

It won't come as a surprise to many that Cole and Zanab are not together. Though it was Cole that seemed to have doubts throughout the process, it was Zanab who said "I don't" at the altar.

Though she said that she had 'completely' fallen in love with Cole, she told him: "You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it's worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence, and I hate that you have had that kind of effect me."

(Image credit: Netflix)

She added: "The messed up thing is I know love you, but everything in me and the logical part of my brain tells me that love shouldn't feel this way and love shouldn't hurt like this. I can't marry you."

Though Cole and Zanab had an undeniable connection in the pods - forged by their shared desire for a lot of children and their strong faith - the rest of their time on the show was fraught. Cole in particular had a hard time making the connection between the Zanab he spoke to in the pods and the woman he met outside them, as well as confessing his attraction to fellow contestant Colleen. Cole also caused outrage among some viewers when he asked Zanab if she was bipolar because of her "attitude".

After Zanab's outburst at the altar, Cole was left in tears and said to the camera: "Why has she never said that to my face. And she chose now because she knew it would hurt more in front of all of my friends and family."

He went on to say the wedding day was "one of the worst experiences of my life".

Cole does still follow Zanab on Instagram, however, though she doesn't follow him back. He's shared plenty of cute snaps of the couple's time together on the show, and underneath a post of behind-the-scenes photos (opens in new tab), he wrote "It’s very difficult to watch us struggle in Malibu, and if I could change the mistakes and those moments I would. We had high highs and low lows, here’s some of the moments I’ll never forget."

It's safe to say Zanab doesn't share the same warm feelings towards her ex-fiancee. The reunion was the first time the pair had seen or spoken to each other since the wedding, and she - backed up by the other girls - shared some unseen details of her relationship with Cole. These include him getting a girls number at his bachelor party and body shaming Zanab - claims which Cole denies.

A post shared by Cole Barnett (@colebrennanbarnett) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What have Cole and Zanab said since?

In an interview with Cosmo (opens in new tab), Zanab said that she has no regrets, but the piece of advice she would give to women who are searching for love is "Be yourself, as cheesy as that sounds. Be vulnerable and wear your heart on your sleeve," adding that she does believe love is blind.

She also spoke to Variety (opens in new tab) about her relationship with Cole and some of the comments he made about her on the show. She said: "I did love him. The things he was saying to me did hurt. I was somehow trying to make myself desirable to him, whether it be skinnier, or… I’ve never had someone speak to me that way about my body or eating. That was very real for me."

She added: "I was devastated not to get married. I was sad that I had this great love and it didn’t result in a healthy relationship that turned into a happy marriage."

Cole is yet to comment publicly on his relationship on Love is Blind, but on the reunion episode he defended his behaviour and said he was "crushed" after the wedding. When Zanab said that Cole had tried to control what she ate, he responded with "That's hilarious. I never once cared about what you ate. What are you talking about?"

Where is Cole from Love is Blind now?

Cole is living in Fort Worth, Texas and still works as a realtor. It looks like he's still close with some of the other boys from Love is Blind too.

He recently shared a photo (opens in new tab) of himself with SK, with the caption "Loved hanging out with @sk4ever2 for a day. We did a bunch of interviews and both of us managed to stay awake! Super hard worker, super down to earth. ✊🏻" He also shared a video (opens in new tab) of himself with Matt and SK heading to a rodeo for their bachelor party.

Back in February, Cole shared a series of photos of himself with his arm around another girl. Though he offered no confirmation of the nature of their relationship and hasn't posted with her since, fans were quick to make assumptions, with many commenting on how much his companion in the photo looked like Colleen.

A post shared by Cole Barnett (@colebrennanbarnett) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where is Zanab from Love is Blind now?

Zanab certainly looks like she's been having fun since her time on Love is Blind, and has posted plenty of photos of herself glammed up on her Instagram (opens in new tab), as well as one of herself at Austin City Limits music festival.

It's not all been plain sailing for her since leaving the show, however. In her interview with Variety, Zanab said that she went to therapy after the wedding to help her prepare for revisiting her time on the show when it aired.

She said: "I’ve been in therapy for a year, and I’ll probably continue going to therapy because I think therapy is wonderful. I’ve just taken all that that relationship taught me and truly just been so selfish this year and poured into myself and loved myself hard and gave myself those affirmations because I never want to be in that low of a space in a relationship ever again. I just want to give my healthiest, happiest self to someone. "

Video of the Week