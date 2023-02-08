Love is Blind is coming to the UK - here's how to apply

The powers that be at Netflix have heard your prayers and delivered the goods - Love is Blind is officially getting a UK edition.

It's official and we couldn't be more excited! The long anticipated news of a British version was confirmed by Netflix on February 8, 2023. "Netflix is in production on an adaptation of hit series Love Is Blind, where singletons in the UK who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, will sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating," said the streamer.

Long-running fans of the US version will be pleased to know that producers won't be fiddling around with the concept - with the same pod dating, mini honeymoons, dramatic group hangs and will-they-won't-they weddings all expected to remain.

"Love Is Blind: UK will see singles talk to a host of potential love interests without the distractions from the outside world, with the hope of building a meaningful connection," read the Netflix statement.

"Once cupid’s work is done, they will propose to their chosen partner and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their much-awaited wedding day arrives, will they discover that love is indeed blind? Or will the realities of everyday life and external factors have sabotaged them?"

Many of us have kept tabs on the Love is Blind season 1 couples, and checked up on the fate of the Love is Blind season 2 couples - including that of Deepti and Kyle. Then in October 2022 we were treated to a new instalment with some exciting Love is Blind season 3 cast members who kept us entertained for 12 whole episodes. Before we learnt about whether our faves Raven and SK are still together and if similarly popular Alexa and Brennon are still together.

As for the UK edition, the contestants are yet to be picked, so we've shared details on how you can sign up to take part and see if you can fall blindly in love.

How to apply for Love is Blind UK

Applications are now open for Love is Blind UK. Hopeful contestants just need to visit Short Audition (opens in new tab) to register their initial interest. You must be aged 18 and over and have the right to reside in the UK.

For the application you'll have to fill out details such as full name, age, date of birth, address, occupation and other contact details. After completing this section, you'll be asked questions about your relationship history - whether you've been married before and if you want children. Hobbies and qualities you seek in a partner are other questions that will need to be answered.

Finally, you'll need to upload 30 second video to tell the Love is Blind producers "why you're ready to find love". The short video will give you the chance to get across your personality and enthusiasm for love and the show - so don't hold back!

Closing dates for applicants is listed as 1st June 2023, so make sure you get your submission in before this date.

"Please note, due to the anticipated high volume of applicants the team cannot get back to every applicant," reads the website.

The application closing date is listed as June 1, 2023 - this certainly suggests that filming for the series could take place as early as Summer 2023. As for what this means release date wise - we're expecting Love is Blind UK to be out late Summer or early Autumn 2024.

This is based on what we know of the US editions of the dating show. Usually episodes of Love is Blind drop just under a year after the weddings occur. Then after the finale, viewers are treated to a reunion special which lets people know the relationship status of couples one year on from the experiment.

