'Love Island for grown ups' is coming to ITV - here's everything we know
The new show is looking for single parents to take part
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
ITV has announced a brand new dating show for single parents - and everyone's calling it 'Love Island for grown ups'.
Following the Love Island final (opens in new tab), fans of reality TV have been left with hole in their viewing schedule - save for the Love Island reunion (opens in new tab), of course. Luckily, ITV have already set the wheels in motion for a brand new dating show, and it's being hailed as 'Love Island for grown ups'.
While the Love Island cast (opens in new tab) are always in their 20s - or some even as young as 19 - this new show is only open to single parents who's children are at least 18 years old. Now, ITV have announced the show's host, and we've got the details on everything else there is to know...
What is 'Love Island for grown ups'?
ITV's upcoming dating show The Romance Retreat is being called 'Love Island for grown ups', as it brings together single parents from an older demographic to that of the current Love Island with the goal of finding love.
ITV has said: "The fresh new dating format follows nominated single parents, from all over the UK, and from all walks of life, as they live together at a stunning country house with one objective: to find true love. Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again."
The Romance Retreat - which is a working title - has been backed by current Love Island host Maya Jama (opens in new tab), who said when appearing on ITV's This Morning earlier this year that she thinks Love Island should be for "all ages," adding, "Get them all in, get the nans and grandads… maybe next time."
Who will host The Romance Retreat?
It has been officially confirmed that former Big Brother (opens in new tab) host Davina McCall will present The Romance Retreat.
Announcing the news on Instagram (opens in new tab), Davina wrote to her followers, "Omg.. i manifested and it came true !! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1 !!"
She added: "This is a show for single parents who have lived a life , have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you."
Davina McCall had made no secret of her desire to host the show, as she told Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast (opens in new tab) in January that she was "literally begging ITV to let me present mid-life Love Island. I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life."
She added: "They’ve lived a life, they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try and go out with somebody of the same sex as them, like interesting people."
When will the Romance Retreat start?
ITV haven't confirmed a start date for The Romance Retreat yet, as casting hasn't taken place.
However, we do know that the show is set to air later in 2023, and some reports have suggested that we can expect to see The Romance Retreat on screen as earlier as the summer, as ITV have requested that all applicants must be aged 18 from May 1.
How to apply for The Romance Retreat
Casting is currently open and you can apply for The Romance Retreat via ITV’s Be On TV (opens in new tab) page.
The closing date for applications is Friday 31 March 2023, and the audition process has been open since Monday 16 January, with a finishing date not yet confirmed.
The application form states that the show requires the participation of both the parent and their child, who must be 18 years of age or over on or before 1 May 2023.
Related features:
- Which Love Island couples are still together in 2023? (opens in new tab)
- Are Faye and Teddy still together? 2023 update on Love Island couple (opens in new tab)
- Love Island's Amy Hart gives birth to first child with boyfriend Sam Rason (opens in new tab)
- Love Island star Kaz Crossley confirms she is 'safe' after her 'terrifying experience' in Dubai jail (opens in new tab)
- Where is Love Island Aftersun filmed? Winter Love Island 2023 (opens in new tab)
- Where is Winter Love Island 2023 filmed? Location of the latest series revealed (opens in new tab)
- Should children be allowed to watch Love Island? (opens in new tab)
- Love Islander Jack Keating reveals he will be ‘co-parenting’ with his ex as he welcomes baby girl (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Why isn't BBC's Beyond Paradise on tonight?
Fans of the popular drama series are wondering why the show is missing from TV schedules
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given THIS advice from Oprah Winfrey over attending King Charles’ Coronation
The talk show host has revealed what she thinks the Sussexes should do come May
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
New Bake Off host: Alison Hammond to replace Matt Lucas
If you've been wondering who the new Bake Off host will be, the news has finally arrived that Alison Hammond will be stepping into Matt Lucas' shoes.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Why was Willow cancelled? Disney+ has axed the show after just one season
The series debuted on the streaming platform in 2022
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who is Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband? Meet Richard Ratcliffe and their daughter Gabriella
Everything to know
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Are Claire and Jesse still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Married at First Sight couple Claire and Jesse are still together, after a pretty disastrous honeymoon.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where are the original Gogglebox cast members now? 10 year anniversary
Celebrating it's 10 year anniversary in March 2023, we remember the original Gogglebox cast members and share what they are up to now.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Is The Clovehitch Killer based on a true story? Chilling inspiration behind the thriller now streaming on Netflix
Is The Clovehitch Killer based on a true story? As the film starts streaming on Netflix, viewers are asking for the inspiration behind the thriller.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
What does Triptych mean? Netflix mystery thriller title explained and cast
The Mexican-based film is storming the Netflix Top 10
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Ted Lasso season 2 recap: Everything you need to remember ahead of the season 3 premiere
Ted Lasso season 2 recap, as the hilarious football drama is finally back! Here's everything that happened ahead of the season 3 premiere.
By Lucy Wigley • Published