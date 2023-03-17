'Love Island for grown ups' is coming to ITV - here's everything we know

ITV has announced a brand new dating show for single parents - and everyone's calling it 'Love Island for grown ups'.

Following the Love Island final (opens in new tab), fans of reality TV have been left with hole in their viewing schedule - save for the Love Island reunion (opens in new tab), of course. Luckily, ITV have already set the wheels in motion for a brand new dating show, and it's being hailed as 'Love Island for grown ups'.

While the Love Island cast (opens in new tab) are always in their 20s - or some even as young as 19 - this new show is only open to single parents who's children are at least 18 years old. Now, ITV have announced the show's host, and we've got the details on everything else there is to know...

What is 'Love Island for grown ups'?

ITV's upcoming dating show The Romance Retreat is being called 'Love Island for grown ups', as it brings together single parents from an older demographic to that of the current Love Island with the goal of finding love.

ITV has said: "The fresh new dating format follows nominated single parents, from all over the UK, and from all walks of life, as they live together at a stunning country house with one objective: to find true love. Get the tissues at the ready as we witness the highs and the lows, the tears and the funny moments, of finding love again."

The Romance Retreat - which is a working title - has been backed by current Love Island host Maya Jama (opens in new tab), who said when appearing on ITV's This Morning earlier this year that she thinks Love Island should be for "all ages," adding, "Get them all in, get the nans and grandads… maybe next time."

Who will host The Romance Retreat?

It has been officially confirmed that former Big Brother (opens in new tab) host Davina McCall will present The Romance Retreat.

Announcing the news on Instagram (opens in new tab), Davina wrote to her followers, "Omg.. i manifested and it came true !! I’ll be hosting a brand NEW grown up dating series for ITV1 !!"

She added: "This is a show for single parents who have lived a life , have stories to tell about their dating pasts and deserve another chance at love and I’m gonna help you."

Davina McCall had made no secret of her desire to host the show, as she told Steven Bartlett on his Diary of a CEO podcast (opens in new tab) in January that she was "literally begging ITV to let me present mid-life Love Island. I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best backstories you have ever heard in your life."

She added: "They’ve lived a life, they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try and go out with somebody of the same sex as them, like interesting people."

(Image credit: Channel 4)

When will the Romance Retreat start?

ITV haven't confirmed a start date for The Romance Retreat yet, as casting hasn't taken place.

However, we do know that the show is set to air later in 2023, and some reports have suggested that we can expect to see The Romance Retreat on screen as earlier as the summer, as ITV have requested that all applicants must be aged 18 from May 1.

How to apply for The Romance Retreat

Casting is currently open and you can apply for The Romance Retreat via ITV’s Be On TV (opens in new tab) page.

The closing date for applications is Friday 31 March 2023, and the audition process has been open since Monday 16 January, with a finishing date not yet confirmed.

The application form states that the show requires the participation of both the parent and their child, who must be 18 years of age or over on or before 1 May 2023.

