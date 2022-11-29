CBeebies Christmas panto 2022: What is it and how to watch

The CBeebies Christmas Panto is back for 2022 and you might be wondering what is it and how to watch, well here's all the info...

There's no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by a trip to see a good pantomime - so if you've ordered your Christmas food, bought your chocolate advent calendars and sent the list of Best kids toys to Santa, there's one way to save money this Christmas - by watching the CBeebies panto.

Recorded in front of a live audience at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre, a number of the CBeebies favourite stars including Justin Fletcher, Ben Cajee and Alex Phelps have come together to bring some festive joy to families everywhere.

But if you missed the chance to see the panto live when it was performed last month, fear not for the panto is being screened as it was filmed live on stage - and there's some additional exclusive content too.

Here's all you need to know about the show...

What is CBeebies panto 2022?

CBeebies is once again taking to the stage for Christmas 2022, with a unique adaptation of Dick Whittington and His Cat, written by Nathan Cockerill and directed by Chris Jarvis. Bursting with catchy songs, festive fun, and a host of CBeebies stars, the film will be a theatrical treat for the whole family.

The audience will join our heroes, Dick Whittington and his cat, Lucky, as they travel to London for the Lord Mayor’s Christmas parade, as they arrive in the big city, they are welcomed by Rat-Spotter, Mrs Fitzwarren and her daughter, Alice. Our heroes quickly learn that, while there is magic and a helping hand around every street corner, the city is also home to a trio of sneaky rats who are intent on ruining the Christmas parade and everyone’s fun.

With Justin Fletcher as Lord Mayor, Ben Cajee as Dick Whittington and Alex Phelps as his friend Lucky the Cat, together with their new friends, Dick and Lucky are selected to guard the Golden Hammer, which the Lord Mayor uses to chime Big Ben and start the parade.

(Image credit: CBeebies)

With Mrs Fitzwarren’s rat-spotting skills, surely the hammer is safe with them. Not so! The cheeky rats grab the hammer and aim to use its magic powers to enter the whole city and turn the Christmas Parade into a ratty parade.

Our heroes give chase with the help of a host of magical London residents: from helpful pigeons to Thames merfolk and a very familiar cockney canine! They arrive just in time to see the rats chime Big Ben and turn everyone into rats. The ratty parade in full swing! Dick and his friends spring into action. Lucky startles the rats, causing them to drop the golden hammer and the spell is reversed.

Finally, Dick strikes Big Ben and bells ring out across the city, bringing everyone (even the cheeky rats) together for a festive parade they’ll never forget!

You can watch a teaser of what's to come with the official trailer below...

How can I watch the CBeebies panto?

You can watch the CBeebies Christmas Panto in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from December 2nd 2022. But in order to ensure the whole family can celebrate the festive period with lots of CBeebies magic you will have to buy a ticket in advance for your local participating cinema.

Alternatively a CBeebies Christmas show will be available to watch on CBeebies and on BBC iPlayer closer to Christmas.

(Image credit: CBeebies)

Experience the magic of the CBeebies Christmas Panto 2022 on the big screen as it hits cinemas across the UK from December 2nd. Book your tickets now.



