Emily Atack: Career and relationship history

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Emily Atack is currently filming Series 3 of the Emily Atack show as we look at her career and relationship history.

The English actress, comedian, impressionist and television personality from Luton is best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the E4 comedy series The Inbetweeners and is rumoured to be one of the hosts in line to replace Laura Whitmore (opens in new tab) on Love Island.

Emily once revealed how her famous mum inspires her (opens in new tab), and here's all you need to know about the star...

Did Emily Atack appear in Heartbeat?

Yes Emily Atack appeared in an episode of ITV's Heartbeat - she played the role of Cathy Dee in the 2008 episode You Never Can Tell. In the episode, the famous pop manger Stan Sparrow (Hywel Simons) returns to his native town to marry his latest young star Cathy Dee. The next morning Sparrow is found dead in his room at the Aidenfield Arms.

One fan tweeted, "Watching an ep of #heartbeat with Emily Atack in it.... happy days!"

Another fan put, "Emily Atack in heartbeat looking sweet and innocent"

Emily Atack in heartbeat looking sweet and innocent ❤🤗 pic.twitter.com/5EudUSejvXJuly 3, 2019 See more

Emily Atack career

Emily Atack started out her career in Blue Murder where she played Kelly Lang in episode Not a Matter of Life and Death - a year before her Heartbeat debut. But it was her role in E4 show The Inbetweeners that landed her fame. She appeared in six episodes from 2008-2010.

Emily has starred in several reality shows including Dancing on Ice (opens in new tab), I'm A Celebrity Get Me Outta Here (opens in new tab) , and Celebrity Juice.

Her stage show credits include Breakfast at Tiffany's, Talk Thirty to Me, and The Understudy.

Emily has just spoken out about a new BBC 2 documentary she's worked on, Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me, she said, "With this documentary, I am hoping to find answers to the many questions I've been asking myself my entire life, and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too."

Blue Murder [2007]

Heartbeat [2008]

Mid Life Christmas [2009]

Rock & Chips [2010]

The Inbetweeners [2008-2010]

Little Crackers [2010]

Outside Bet [2012]

Me and Mrs Jones [2012]

Get Lucky [2013]

Almost Married [2014]

Unforgivable [2014]

The Hoarder [2015]

The Keith Lemon Sketch Show [2015]

Dad's Army [2016]

Broken Glass [2016]

Ibiza Undead [2016]

Father Brown [2017]

Lost in Florence [2017]

Tracey Ullman's Show [2016-17]

The Keith and Paddy Picture Show [2017]

Lies We Tell [2017]

Birds of a Feather [2017]

Sky Comedy Christmas Shorts [2017]

Songbird [2018]

Patrick [2018]

Iron Sky: The Coming Race [2019]

Urban Myths [2019]

Almost Never [2019-2020]

The Understudy [2020-2021]

The Emily Atack Show [2020

Dark Cloud [2022]

Lifecoach [pre-production]

Felo De Se [announced]

Hey chums! If you fancy coming to watch the recording of The Emily Atack Show S3, there are free tickets here. Limited numbers so be quick! SEE YA THERE 😀@itv2 https://t.co/ACzWsTs3eW pic.twitter.com/MGivyWeNlUSeptember 4, 2022 See more

Is Emily Atack in a relationship?

Emily Atack is reportedly dating former Big Brother star Liam McGough. The pair were pictured back in July enjoying a dinner date at the Galvin at Windows restaurant at the Park Lane Hotel with sources claiming she was keen to take things with the tree surgeon to the "next level".

A source told The Sun (opens in new tab), "They’ve been dating for a short while but it’s started to get more serious recently. This weekend was a smart dinner together and they’re clearly having a good time."

A couple of days later the pair were photographed locking lips while eating at an outside restaurant in London.

Liam came third place on Big Brother 8 back in 2000 and last month he accompanied Emily to see her mother - Kate Robbins - take to the stage in Crazy Coqs in London and were pictured walking hand in hand into the venue.

(Image credit: Getty)

Emily Atack relationship history

Prior to dating Liam McGough, Emily was rumoured to be dating Jack Grealish but reports in The Mirror (opens in new tab) claimed she unfollowed him on Instagram, following the end of their rumoured six-week fling.

Emily is reported to have previously dated Big Brother star Ziggy Lichman, McFly star and former I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) winner Dougie Poynter (2014), former One Direction star Harry Styles, Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) contestant Seann Walsh (2016), Mark Wright (2012), and boxer Charlie Edwards.

In 2019 she dated Rob Jowers, and Jack Vacher (2012-2018) and more recently, the star had a whirlwind romance with model boyfriend, Jude Taylor.

Related TV features:

Video of the week...