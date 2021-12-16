We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has made a vow to Giovanni Pernice, telling him she wants to win the Strictly 2021 final for him after being beaten to the Glitterball trophy four times.

The EastEnders star has made an adorable pledge to her pro partner Giovanni Pernice ahead of the Strictly final.

The pair have been tipped as the favorite to win the show ever since they received the first perfect score of the series. They have also been the subject of speculation after fans became convinced that Rose and Giovanni are a couple.

Despite Rose reportedly having a secret boyfriend, Giovanni Pernice has confessed that their relationship is more than just dancing.

Now Rose Ayling-Ellis has made a special pledge to him, ahead of the hotly anticipated final, during a radio interview with BBC Two.

When asked by presenter Zoe Ball whether Giovanni thinks this could be his year to win, after four years of making it to the final, Rose Ayling-Ellis made her vow to Giovanni Pernice, she told listeners, “That’s why I want to win it for him!”

Giovanni then replied, “I think, no matter what, we already achieved a lot, Zoe, and obviously winning the competition for me would be a dream come true.

“I have been there so many times, come so close yet so far, but it’s not about me, it’s about Rose, it’s about what Rose is achieving.”

Rose then argued, “No, it is about you because we are a team!” Prompting him to add, “Okay, so it’s about us. We both want to win, so please vote for us.”

This is one of the many examples of their close bond. Fans have been delighted with their adorable exchanges and tributes to each other on Instagram. Most recently Rose posted a touching message to him, thanking him for taking a ‘leap of faith‘ with her.

Rose is the first-ever deaf contestant on the show, meaning the pair have had to learn how to communicate, with Giovanni learning sign language and it has prompted millions of others to learn sign language too.

The couple got through to the final after wowing judges with their waltz last Saturday and if you missed it, you can watch it below…

You can watch how Rose Ayling-Ellis vow to Giovanni Pernice get on when the Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 7 pm on Saturday 18th December on BBC One.