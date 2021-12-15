We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly fans are yet again theorising over whether Rose Ayling-Ellis and pro-Giovanni Pernice are a couple after an adorable exchange between the pair was shown in the Strictly blooper reel.

The couple are a firm fan favourite after being the first pair of the series to win a perfect score, not to mention their seriously cute relationship—which Giovanni has confessed is more than just dancing.

In a video posted to BBC Strictly’s Instagram page, we see Rose say they are dancing the “Paso Donut” to which Giovanni pretends to be angry, correcting her by saying, “We’re dancing the Pasodoble!”

Rose then brings a donut into view and cheekily bites it. It’s this next moment that really got fans talking though – the pair started to laugh, with Giovanni wiping the donut sugar off her chin and leaning his head against hers. You can see the utterly adorable moment play out in the clip below at 1:48.

Fans are still desperate for Rose and Giovanni to become a couple, despite the news of Rose having a secret boyfriend.

One commented, “I am never going to be over Rose & Gio 😩❤️😩❤️😩.”

Another wrote, “Could Rose and Giovanni be any cuter❤️.”

A third fan said, “Paso Donut 🤣 Rose & Giovanni are pure love.”

One fan also commented on the tender exchange saying, “Aww when Giovanni wipes the donut sauce off Rose’s face ❤️❤️.”

Rose is the first-ever deaf contestant on Strictly and has formed a powerful bond and touching friendship with Giovanni. The couple have continued to wow viewers with their dances, even performing a routine with a nod to Maura Higgins, Giovanni’s ex, who he split from at the beginning of the competition.

Rose melted hearts with her Instagram tribute to Giovanni after the duo made it through to the semi-final. She thanked him for taking a leap of faith with her, calling their partnership “perfect”.

The couple is now also headed to the Strictly 2021 final!