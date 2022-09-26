How many episodes of Inside Man are there and when is it next on?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Those watching the premiere tonight are eager to know how many episodes of Inside Man there are and when the next episode will hit screens.

Written by Doctor Who (opens in new tab) and Dracula writer Steven Moffat and starring acting heavyweights Stanley Tucci and David Tennant - Inside Man on BBC (opens in new tab) is already being touted as the British broadcaster's best drama of 2022. Critics so far have been full of praise for the dark thriller series, with those that have watched ahead promising audiences some seriously gripping edge-of-your-seat viewing. Few details have been given away ahead of it's release - which only add to the anticipation - but one thing's for sure: there's going to be a murder.

Inside Man follows fresh in the wake of fellow BBC drama Crossfire filmed (opens in new tab) in a sunnier climate and starring beloved British actress Keeley Hawes.

How many episodes of Inside Man are there?

There will be 4 episodes of Inside Man in total. The BBC is billing the show as a 4-part limited miniseries. Each episode will be 60 minutes long and will air twice a week over a fortnight.

In episode one we meet convicted US killer Jefferson Grieff (played by Stanley Tucci) who utters the chilling line: "Everyone’s a murderer — you just have to meet the right person." Imprisoned and seeking repetence, he's one of four strangers whose lives become intwined in a deadly way.

David Tennant plays quaint village vicar Harry Watling who gets acquainted with his son's maths tutor Janice Fife (Dolly Wells). And tying them all together is thirsty investigative journalist Beth Davenport (played by Lydia West) who's pursuit of a story could uncover one of them as a murderer.

When pressed for further details about the plot, writer Stephen Moffat told the Radio Times (opens in new tab) "Well, let’s keep it mysterious. I’m trying to think of anything I can say about it".

He teasingly added "Most detective shows are whodunits. This one is more like a ‘who will do it’. Or possibly a ‘you done it’. Its central idea is anyone can be a murderer. And it won’t be the one you expect".

When is Inside Man next on?

Episode 1 and 2 of Inside Man air respectively on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 September at 9pm on BBC One. Episode three follows at 9pm on Monday 3 October, with the series finale bringing the drama to a close at 9pm on Tuesday 4 October.

Reviews for Inside Man so far have been overwhelmingly positive. Hollie Richardson from The Guardian (opens in new tab) called it a "thrilling" four part drama - singling Stanley Tucci's performance out as a killer who gives off "chilling charisma". Whilst the Radio Times have called it a "stunning showcase" for fellow lead David Tennant.

(Image credit: BBC)

"Inside Man is a devilishly, deliciously dark piece of drama, hinging on a string of catastrophically bad decisions made throughout the first episode," the review (opens in new tab) reads. "Audible gasps could be heard at an early screening ahead of its BBC One premiere, and it's easy to imagine that effect being replicated nation-wide, even for those who see the impending doom coming."

Related BBC Features:

Video of the Week