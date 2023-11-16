Contestants have been known to make eye-watering sums of money by appearing on the show, so how much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I’m A Celebrity?

Fans no longer have to speculate who might be going into the jungle as the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line up was revealed this week, leading to questions about what happened between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears?

Joining the likes of social media influencer Nella Rose and boxing star Tony Bellew is former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, so let’s take a look at how much he’ll be making.

How much is Nigel Farage getting paid for I’m A Celebrity?

It’s been reported that Nigel Farage will be paid £1.5 million for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity, making him the highest paid contestant in the show’s history, according to MailOnline.

On his GB News show, the ex-politician revealed that producers had offered him the chance to go into the famous Australian jungle several times, but subsequently turned them down.

A TV insider told The Sun : “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years. They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character after his time on the Brexit frontline and won’t hold back in camp discussions.”

The 59-year-old will join Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright, Harry Rednap, Boy George and Katie Price who are among the highest paid campmates of all time. Nigel has superseded British TV presenter Noel Edmonds, who was reportedly paid £600,000 in 2018.

How much is Nigel Farage worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Nigel Farage is worth around £3.26 million, and is believed to have made his profits from working on Fox News and his current presenter role on GB News.

Other contestants appearing on this year’s series who are reported to be worth more than the former MEP include Marvin Humes, Fred Sirieix and Danielle Harold.

Who got paid the least on I’m A Celebrity?

AJ Pritchard, Holly Arnold, Emily Atak, Jordan Banjo and Sair Khan are among some of the contestants who were paid the least on I’m A Celebrity, according to reports.

Georgia Toffolo is also part of that group, but despite her reported fee of £13,000, she went on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2017.