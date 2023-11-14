Is Tony Bellew married and does he have kids?

The retired professional boxer is officially entering the camp, and viewers want to know is Tony Bellew married and whether he has kids.

Fans are asking similar questions about the I’m A Celeb 2023 line up , such as who is Nella Rose and is Grace Dent married but now the spotlight is on boxing star Tony Bellew.

ITV’s popular reality TV show is back for another season, where we’ll see 12 new celebrities battling it out to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle. Presented by Ant and Dec, the contestants could spend up to three weeks in the Australian camp, taking on bushtucker trials to earn their food and survive the challenges they're faced with.

Here’s what you need to know before he enters the camp.

Is Tony Bellew married?

Tony is married to Rachael Roberts, and they met when Tony was just nine-years-old. The pair grew up in the same area of Merseyside and were good friends before tying the knot at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

An insider close to the childhood sweethearts told The Sun: “Their first date was a trip to the cinema and a milkshake before it. Rachael told him that if he wasn't the perfect gentleman to her on the date, he’d blow his only chance.

“So right from the off, it was clear to him that she was a strong woman who didn't take any nonsense.”

Tony posted a gallery to his 771k Instagram followers in July to wish Rachael a happy anniversary. The former Euro & WBC Cruiserweight Champion Of The World captioned the gallery: “Happy Anniversary Girl!! Married for 5 been together for 22!! Best thing that ever happened to me! @rachael_bellew.”

Does Tony Bellew have kids?

Tony and Rachael have three kids together: Corey, Cobey and Carter. Little is known about their children, including their exact ages, but a few sun-drenched holiday snaps showed the family getting on very well together.

Tony also took to Instagram to express how proud he was of his son Corey who, according to the post, has started his first year at university.

Tony accompanied photos of a young Corey with the caption: “Getting a distinction in your field is just outstanding and I can’t put it into words how amazing you are! @coreybellew now it’s time for University in September where I know you will once again excel.. Wishing you well young king..”.

Tony Bellow and family attend the European Premiere of Creed III. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What movies was Tony Bellew in?

Most famously, Tony starred in Sylvester Stallone’s Creed and Creed II. After he retired from boxing in 2018, Tony took his career in a different direction to pursue a love for acting.

He’s also appeared on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, A League of their Own and Celebrity Catchphrase.