Who are Emma and Matt Willis? Meet the hosts of new UK series Love Is Blind

Emma and Matt Willis have been announced as the hosts of the upcoming UK series Love Is Blind.

Fans of the American dating show Love Is Blind were delighted when, earlier this year, Netflix announced that the show would be getting a UK version in the near future. Immediately, people wanted to know how to apply for the show and get in on their 'less conventional approach to modern dating.'

Many of us are still keeping tabs on the Love is Blind season 1 couples, and want to check in on the fate of the Love is Blind season 2 couples - including that of Deepti and Kyle. Just a few months ago, we all became enamoured with the Love is Blind season 4 cast members who kept us entertained in the pods for 12 whole episodes in the beautiful scenery of Seattle, as we continued to catch up with season 3 couple's, wondering if Matt and Colleen are still together or if Raven and SK are still together since the series ended last year.

If you're not a longstanding fan of the show and are confused about what exactly this dating experience entails, the premise is simple. Over the course of 10 days, the show's contestants will date each other blindly in separate pods. According to Netflix, "Love Is Blind: UK will see singles talk to a host of potential love interests without the distractions from the outside world, with the hope of building a meaningful connection.

"Once cupid’s work is done, they will propose to their chosen partner and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their much-awaited wedding day arrives, will they discover that love is indeed blind? Or will the realities of everyday life and external factors have sabotaged them?"

The UK show's contestants may not yet have been announced, with the official premiere of the UK version not yet having a cemented release date, but the show has announced who be hosting the episodes - Emma and Matt Willis.

Who are Emma and Matt Willis?

Emma, 47, and Matt Willis, 40, are well-known UK TV and music personalities, with Emma making a name for herself hosting shows such as Delivering Babies, ITV's The Voice Kids, and Cooking With the Stars, and Matt being known for his music career with both the bands Busted and McBusted.

Emma and Matt were married on 5th July 2008 after meeting back in 2004 and going on their first date the following year. They currently share three children together; Isabelle, 12, Ace, ten, and Trixie, six.

While their marriage, from the outside, seems as perfect as can be, it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. Matt has previously made some shocking relationship confessions and spoken candidly about how his problems with drugs and alcohol have impacted his relationship and family life in his recent documentary Fighting Addiction.

Speaking about his new role hosting Love Is Blind UK, Matt revealed in a statement, “I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma. We love the show! It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

Emma added, "I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first ever UK version of Love Is Blind. I’m intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus – you’re getting double Willis! I’ve loved going to work with Matt and we’re both obsessed with the show, so it seemed like the perfect opportunity!”

When will Love Is Blind UK be released?

The date for the release of Love Is Blind UK is yet to be announced but many speculate that the show will hit Netflix sometime in 2024. If that is too long of a wait, do not fret as the original US version of the show will return for its fifth season on Netflix on 22 September.