Where is Cocaine Bear expected to be streaming? All you need to know about the story behind it

Whether you're an animal lover or anti-drugs, there's a new American comedy horror film that is expected to get people talking at the school gates.

Directed and produced by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, the story follows a 500-pound black bear after it consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fuelled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest.

The story is loosely inspired by the true story of the Cocaine Bear, an American black bear that ingested millions of dollars of lost cocaine in 1985 as we look at all you need to know about how to watch the movie...

Where is Cocaine Bear expected to be streaming?

Cocaine Bear is expected to be streaming on services such as Peacock or Amazon Prime however, no details are available yet. Alternatively the movie is available to rent or buy on iTunes or Google Play. Cocaine Bear is also available to stream with a Disney Plus subscription. Otherwise you can watch the movie at cinemas/theatres from now (February 28th 2023), check local listings for film times and availability.

What is the story behind Cocaine Bear?

The story behind Cocaine Bear dates back to 1985 when cocaine had been dropped from a plane by drug smugglers in the wilderness in Tennessee, United States. The smuggler, Andrew C Thornton II drops a shipment from his plane and attempts to jump out with a drug-filled duffle bag but knocks himself unconscious on the door frame, causing him to fall to his death.

While his body lands in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he is identified by a local detective, who concludes the origins of the drugs from St Louis kingpin Syd White.

But across in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, the Cocaine Bear, also known as Pablo Eskobear is an 175-pound American black bear that accidentally overdosed on the drug when it stumbled across it in the forest.

He attacks two hikers, Elsa and Olaf and kills the former.

But without spoiling the movie, let's just say they're not his only victims.

The story has inspired a movie, with 1-hour 35 minutes of gripping scenes starring Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta. The film marked the posthumous release for Ray who died on May 26, 2022, with the film being dedicated to his memory.

You can watch the official Cocaine Bear trailer below, the film has a certificate 15, parental warning over its content...

