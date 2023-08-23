Jennifer Aniston reveals sweet gift she gets from Adam Sandler every year following her 'secret' IVF struggles
The Friends star has opened up on the heartwarming gesture - and it's simply adorable
Jennifer Aniston has opened up on the sweetest gift Adam Sandler gives her every year after she went public with her heartbreaking IVF struggles.
The Friends star, who's rep was forced to respond to 'bomb shell baby news' in 2021, publicly opened up on her IVF struggles and slammed the 'hurtful' pregnancy rumours last year.
And, like many women who have problems conceiving, no matter how many ways to boost their fertility they attempt, IVF might not work either.
But as some struggling women wonder if womb transplants will be possible soon, Jen is finding ways to accept that she might not ever get pregnant.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine Fashion Edition, Jennifer opens up on the heartfelt way she is being honoured by one of her best friends - in light of her motherhood struggles.
The article reads, "Aniston, who does not have children and has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility treatment, says Sandler and his wife send her flowers every Mother’s Day."
It's not known what type of flowers she received on Mothers' Day (which fell on May 14th this year in the US), but if her friend knows her favourite colour is blue then we think a blue hybrid delphinium is the surefire winner.
Jennifer has been good friends with Adam - who has been married to wife Jackie for more than 20 years and has two children Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 14 - so it comes as no surprise that he wishes to support her.
They most recently starred together in Netflix movie Murder Mystery 2 and if you're wondering where was Murder Mystery 2 filmed, it was in Paris.
In November last year, Jennifer revealed she privately had IVF treatments in her late 30s and 40s. She told Allure, "I'd gone through really hard sh*t, and if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be.
"I was trying to get pregnant.”
She explained, “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road…All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard.
“I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”
