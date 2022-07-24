Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice 'at odds' with senior figures of the royal family, claims royal expert

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are reportedly are odds with Prince William, Charles and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge over future royal roles.

According to a royal commentator, Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals is being “quietly” healed (opens in new tab) by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

by Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are headed off to the USA on their next royal trip, but sadly won’t be dropping in on Prince Harry and Meghan

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , The Queen is believed to have travelled from Windsor Castle ahead of possible Royal Family reunion (opens in new tab)

Royal expert Neil Sean claims Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and struggling to maintain cordial relationships with senior members of the royal family, also known as 'the firm'. (opens in new tab)

He claims the latest royal rift stems from a disagreement over future royal roles as it is reported that Charles plans to shut out less senior royals, like Beatrice and Eugenie, when he becomes King (opens in new tab).

Mr Sean told The Express, "There is a big story breaking in the Royal Family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William's father Prince Charles. According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles."

Prince Charles' plans for a slimmed-down monarchy do not include even minor roles for the princesses, leaving the siblings who reportedly want a royal role, feeling redundant.

Despite the conflict, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express that the York sister's 'good relations' with Prince Harry and Meghan have been 'beneficial to the Monarchy' as they have been 'quietly' healing rifts between the Sussexes and the royals.

It is also reported that the sisters want their disgraced father Prince Andrew to return to public life in some form. The expert suggested that this conflict, adding to the disagreement over royal roles, stems from a deal organised by William, the Queen, and Prince Charles to remove Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.

The royal expert said, "The thawing between the two families has been difficult. Andrew wants to make a return which he thinks could be achieved by his daughters carrying out charitable work."

He added, "Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy. They are reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life."