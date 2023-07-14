Kate Middleton melts hearts with her adorable interaction with little boy who shouted ‘Hi Princess’

Kate Middleton shared an adorable interaction with little boy who shouted ‘Hi Princess’ to her at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales went out of her way to speak to the young boy as she was leaving the All England Lawn Tennis Club. And her interaction comes after Prince William nailed his role play skills in a game of mistaken identity with a little boy who failed to recognise him.

The confident youngster shouted "Hi Princess" to get Kate's attention and she immediately stopped in her tracks to wave at the little boy who was stood near the exit she said, "Hi, what's your name?" Before coming over to chat with him.

The mum-of-three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis is used to speaking to children on their level and she crouched down to speak to the little boy who was wearing a Paw Patrol jumper.

His mum replied "Marcel," to which the Princess proceeded to ask "Have you had a fun day? What's this?" As she pointed to his Paw Patrol Aqua Pups Zuma Lobster vehicle (RRP £17) which is suitable toy for 3 year olds or toy for four year olds.

The little boy replied, "Zuma" and Kate replied, "It's very cool. I like that," before telling him, "Nice to meet you, bye." and exiting Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton previously showed off her paw Patrol knowledge during a royal visit last month when she correctly identified one of the characters she was handed by a child.

And fans have praised how the Princess speaks to him.

One fan commented, "She talks to him like she talks to her kids. Lovely."

Another fan put, "So sweet when the little boy called out princess. Very touching moment so grateful and elegant Kate is the perfect Princess and Diana would have loved her and would be so proud of William."

And a third fan added, "Amazing woman with heart...very cute."

No doubt the Paw Patrol toy will have given her some inspiration for son Prince Louis who is understood to be a fan of the hit children's show.

