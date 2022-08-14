Lilibet set to inherit £410k of historic jewels from Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) daughter Lilibet could inherit some of the most famous jewellery in the royal family

Members of the royal family have been known to pass down expensive and sentimental jewellery pieces to younger generations whether for a one-off occasion or as a sentimental gift

While most royals must return the jewellery borrowed from older generations, Lilibet Windsor is set to inherit £410,000 of jewels from her mother, Meghan, and grandmother, Princess Diana.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , Prince George's (opens in new tab) education is set to be very different to the average nine year olds (opens in new tab)



While the most eye catching jewels worn by members of the royal family tend to be the tiaras and crowns atop of their heads (opens in new tab), the various princesses and duchesses are the owners of some seriously impressive and historic jewels. Whether they hold sentimental value and have been passed down through generations, or they are the latest luxury addition to the jewellery box, among them all is an eye-wateringly expensive collection.

Many of these pieces will one day be inherited by younger members of the family, such as Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and Prince William's (opens in new tab) daughter, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Both Charlotte and Lilibet are in line to inherit not only some of their mother's jewellery (opens in new tab), but some pieces that previously belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales, who was known for her stunning collection of classic jewels.

According to Jewellery experts at Steven Stone, the amount that Lilibet could one day inherit amounts to a staggering £410,000 - so what is the young royal expected to receive?

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Something that Meghan would almost certainly pass down to her daughter is her £150,000 Cartier bracelet that she wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry. The bracelet is made up of 104 brilliant cut diamonds and 52 baguette cut diamonds.

Leading Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone told The Mirror, “Worth £150,000, Meghan’s stunning bracelet is composed of 18K white gold, set with 104 brilliant-cut diamonds totalling 4.50 carats, and 52 baguette-cut diamonds totalling 5.61 carats.

"Worn by Meghan on her wedding day, this would be a heart-warming piece for Lilibet to inherit that she could possibly pair with her own wedding dress in the future.”

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 1

Another of Meghan's jewels that could be Lilibet's one day is an Asprey Aquamarine ring that previously belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The ring has an estimated value between £75k-85k and was only worn by Diana on two occasions. Prince Harry gifted the sentimental piece to Meghan, who wore it at their wedding reception.

Lilibet could also inherit her grandmother's £25k gold cuff bangle that Meghan was pictured wearing earlier this year at the NAACP Image Awards in California. The princess is clearly fond of the piece as she is regularly seen sporting the bracelet which she first wore during her royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry in 2018.

Additional pieces Lili could also one day own include Meghan's £10k wedding band, her £3.5k Cartier stud earrings and Diana's Cartier Tank Française Watch. It is also possible that she may inherit her mother's £120k engagement ring.

A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring was used by Prince William when he proposed to Kate in 2010, Meghan's features three stones from her late mother-in-law's collection.

The Princess of Wales's ring is a 12 carat oval sapphire surrounded by 14 round diamonds set in 18 karat white gold and is estimated to be worth around £390,000 - though its sentimental value outweighs its price tag. Prince William explained using the ring was a "way of making sure [his] mother didn't miss out," during his engagement interview in 2010.

He added, "I had been carrying it around with me in my rucksack for about three weeks before that and I literally would not let it go, everywhere I went I was keeping hold of it because I knew this thing if it disappeared I would be in a lot of trouble and because I'd planned it, it went fine."

Related articles: