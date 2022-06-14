Meghan Markle’s secret visit to ‘fearless’ project praised by fans

Meghan Markle's secret visit to inspire teenagers through Project fearless has been praised by fans.

Meghan Markle's secret trip to give "inspiring and encouraging" advice to teenagers has been praised by fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has a passion for helping women into employment as patron of Smart Works (opens in new tab), has backed Project Fearless - a dutch non-profit entrepreneurship course in Amsterdam that serves girls and non-binary kids - and Meghan stopped by to be guest coach to give feedback on the young people's sustainable business pitches.

The visit, which took place in April at the time of the Sussexes Invictus Games engagement, had been a secret visit until now, and Meghan's low-key visit has come to light as the project celebrates its third anniversary.

Speaking about the project, Meghan said, "Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless (opens in new tab) allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges.”

Meghan, co-founder of Archewell (opens in new tab), is a big supporter of women led initiatives and this latest low-key visit has impressed fans.

One fan commented, "I love how Meghan can do things now without being leaked to the press now."

Another fan put, "Bravo to Meghan for continuing to walk the walk with her mentorships with young girls and vulnerable communities. She has been doing this almost her whole life and even coached/mentored a lot of the women trying to gain employment with Smart Works. She's a true force for good. 🙌"

And a third fan added, "Wonderful news 👏👏👏 Bravo to our duchess leaving lasting impressions, building a legacy as a wonderful role model ❤️."

During the visit Meghan wore a Chloe beige suit jacket and Princess Diana's gold Cartier Tank Française watch (opens in new tab).

A spokesperson from Project Fearless explained, "It’s through incredible experiences like this that our girls are able to meet inspirational and accessible role models. Hearing how they’ve shaped their paths in life, and knowing that they, too, can pursue any goals they choose!



"We are so proud of our continuous growth, from our movement and sports programs to collaborations creating opportunities for girls to break through glass ceilings and beyond."

The project started back in 2019 and involved 30 girls and since then the scheme has welcomed 747 kids to take part in the programmes.