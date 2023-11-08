Mike Tindall reveals Zara’s diet has ‘changed since having children’ and she’s cut out his favourite food

Mike Tindall has revealed that his wife Zara made a huge change to her diet after giving birth to their third child, and he's not too happy as she cut out his favourite food!

A lot of things change after families welcome new children. From heading back to work after maternity leave, if you decide whether or not it's financially worth returning to work, to the whole new way you see yourself as both a mother and a person, everything feels a bit different.

And it's not just 'big' things that change. It's small things too, like the lack of space thanks to all the new newborn essentials now filling every room. For Mike Tindall, one of the biggest changes he's noticed since he and wife Zara Tindall welcomed their third child is meal times.

That's because Zara appears to be following a strict postpartum diet that's seen her cut out his favourite food; red meat.

As reported by The Express, he revealed, "My wife Zara's appetites have changed since having children. She's not into eating red meat any more, so now I look after my own meals." While he didn't expand on Zara's diet any further, he did add that he uses a recipe box subscription service to make his own meals as he is not a 'massive fan of cooking.'

(Image credit: Getty)

Zara is far from the only mother who has gone off red meat after having kids. Cutting it out of your diet, according to one Holistic Health and Wellness Coach, could have brilliant benefits for both gut and overall health and wellbeing.

"Reducing red meat in your diet is believed to help reduce risks of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and stroke," Philippa Quigley told The Express. "This is due to the high levels of saturated fats it contains, increased inflammation risks and also the fact it can increase the level of ‘bad cholesterol’ in your body.

"Reducing red meat is also good for your gut health, as it is harder to digest and can sometimes cause abdominal discomfort, and play havoc with your bowels!"

To add to it's benefits one element that Zara's uncle King Charles III would be particularly happy with, the health coach shares that cutting red meat out of your diet also 'promotes sustainability by reducing greenhouse emissions.'

However, if you do plan to stop eating red meat, you do need to make sure you're still getting the nutrition it offers from somewhere else. "Protein and iron are fundamental parts of a healthy diet," the expert shares. "And if you are no longer sourcing it from an animal you would need to look for plant-based alternatives such as; quinoa, lentils, tofu or tempah.

"When making decisions such as Zara Tindall’s, it is all about doing what suits your own health the best. With health, it is always about the whole picture of what is going with you and ensuring your overall diet is healthy and diverse."

(Image credit: Getty)

Zara's dietary change came after her and Mike welcomed their third child, Lucas, back in 2021. The royal youngster became the little brother of the couple's two daughters, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, five, and Mia Grace Tindall, nine.

The baby boy was apparently eager to arrive, with Mike revealing that he was actually born on the family's bathroom floor at the royal Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire.

"Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor," Mike said on his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."