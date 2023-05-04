Pregnant Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos in sweet loved up post for husband Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie shared a sweet message for her husband's birthday
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Princess Eugenie has shared some rare family photos in a loved-up post to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday.
- Princess Eugenie shares some rare family photos in loved up post to mark husband Jack's 37th birthday
- The Queen's granddaughter, who is expecting her second baby (opens in new tab), gave fans a rare insight into her family life.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Archie’s future role is revealed in an adorable unearthed clip - and he’s taking after mom Meghan (opens in new tab).
Pregnant Princess Eugenie has shared some rare family photographs to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday.
The Princess of York, who is mom to two-year-old son August, with husband Jack Brooksbank and has another baby on the way, is due to attend the King's Coronation this weekend but before then she has another celebration.
Jack is celebrating his 37th birthday and his wife has honored him in a sweet way on Instagram by uploading a series of treasured family snaps to mark his special day.
Princess Eugenie shared, "Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together," followed with four red heart emojis.
And the selection of snaps include one of Eugenie and Jack looking into the sunset, sailing on a river in a boat, a close up selfie taken at night and one of them enjoying a family walk with their son.
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
And fans have commented on the adorable post. One fan wrote, "Awww that’s sweet! You guys are the bomb!!"
Another fan put, "Gorgeous pics happiest of days."
Whilst some criticized Eugenie for "saying her husband will celebrate 100 birthdays", a third fan defended, "100 birthdays is romantic, an expression of love, doesn’t mean you all need to get your calculators out working out if it's feasible."
Princess Eugenie is expected to join other members of the royal family for the King's Coronation which includes a coronation concert (opens in new tab), and the events will be streamed on TV (opens in new tab), as the historic event is costing a reported $123million (opens in new tab) (£100m).
Prince Harry is flying over (opens in new tab) for the event, and is expected to have a short but sweet visit as he plans to return to his home in LA (opens in new tab) to celebrate his son Archie's star-studded 4th birthday (opens in new tab) with wife Meghan.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Slimming World coronation quiche
This Slimming World coronation quiche is certainly fit for royalty packed with spinach, broad beans, and fresh tarragon...
By Slimming World • Published
-
Air fried pickles with buttermilk-herb ranch dressing
Simple yet delicious air fried pickles served with a flavorsome buttermilk-herb ranch dressing - the perfect pairing...
By Emily Paster • Published
-
The subtle change showing Princess Eugenie has found her ‘purpose in life’
The Princess now has a much ‘stronger voice’ according a voice analyst
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Eugenie shows off baby bump as she replicates Kate Middleton's pregnancy style
The Princess of York steps out in a houndstooth jacket like Kate wore when pregnant with Prince Louis.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Eugenie's adorable new video of August dancing at the zoo has fans saying he looks JUST like Lilibet
Princess Eugenie shared a rare video of little August!
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s 'battle' with major change after son August was born
Princess Eugenie had to make a big change at home when August was born
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Eugenie shares adorable unseen photo to mark a very special day
Princess Eugenie has marked her 4th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank in this sweet way.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie take parenting notes from Kate Middleton and Prince William
It has been a busy time for the moving men as this Summer saw three royal households relocate their families
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Joy for Princess Eugenie as close friend announces special news
Princess Eugenie expected to celebrate after her wedding dress designer friend announces his engagement.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Eugenie's adorable baby August confession as she honours her 'grannie' the Queen
By Emma Shacklock • Published