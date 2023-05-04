Pregnant Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos in sweet loved up post for husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has shared some rare family photos in a loved-up post to mark her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie has shared some rare family photographs to celebrate husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday.

The Princess of York, who is mom to two-year-old son August, with husband Jack Brooksbank and has another baby on the way, is due to attend the King's Coronation this weekend but before then she has another celebration.

Jack is celebrating his 37th birthday and his wife has honored him in a sweet way on Instagram by uploading a series of treasured family snaps to mark his special day.

Princess Eugenie shared, "Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together," followed with four red heart emojis.

And the selection of snaps include one of Eugenie and Jack looking into the sunset, sailing on a river in a boat, a close up selfie taken at night and one of them enjoying a family walk with their son.

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

And fans have commented on the adorable post. One fan wrote, "Awww that’s sweet! You guys are the bomb!!"

Another fan put, "Gorgeous pics happiest of days."

Whilst some criticized Eugenie for "saying her husband will celebrate 100 birthdays", a third fan defended, "100 birthdays is romantic, an expression of love, doesn’t mean you all need to get your calculators out working out if it's feasible."

(Image credit: Getty)

Princess Eugenie is expected to join other members of the royal family for the King's Coronation which includes a coronation concert (opens in new tab), and the events will be streamed on TV (opens in new tab), as the historic event is costing a reported $123million (opens in new tab) (£100m).

Prince Harry is flying over (opens in new tab) for the event, and is expected to have a short but sweet visit as he plans to return to his home in LA (opens in new tab) to celebrate his son Archie's star-studded 4th birthday (opens in new tab) with wife Meghan.