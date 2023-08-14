Royal expert warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their children could feel ‘trapped’ in America for this poignant reason

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children could be left feeling ‘trapped’ in America as they try to navigate a normal life with royal titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned by a royal expert that their children may struggle with 'bullying' as they grow up as royals in America.

According to the expert, American culture dislikes 'unearned privilege' and Archie and Lilibet may feel 'trapped' by their royal titles.

While there has been a lot speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be planning to move their family back to the UK, for now at least, the couple appear to be enjoying their time in LA and are said to be 'embracing the normalcy of their new lives.'

Their current summer days are set to be filled with 'picnics, barbecues, and laying out by the pool' but, with less than a month left of the summer holidays, families are gearing up to send their kids back to school and buying the best new school shoes and school supplies - and it's no different for the royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's oldest child and only son, Prince Archie, is set to move up to Kindergarden this year, marking a big step forward in his education and prompting Meghan to follow in Kate's footsteps by breaking this royal back-to-school tradition. But one royal expert has warned the parents that this step up could bring some unwanted attention on their kids for a poignant reason.

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, told The Daily Express US, has warned Harry and Meghan that Archie and Lilibet could soon feel 'horribly trapped' in America as they struggle to navigate cherished American ideals with their royal titles.

He explained that the 'American Dream,' an ideal promising that anyone no matter their circumstances can earn a good living and 'make it' in the country, means many Americans dislike those who hold unearned privilege.

The expert notes that because Archie and Lilibet benefit from the 'hereditary monarchy' and are known as Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet that they are the complete opposite of this American idea and may learn so the hard way.

The author said, "I can imagine Lilibet and Archie are going to get teased at school, possibly bullied, because people say, 'Oh, you're a prince and princess. You're horribly trapped."

He also pointed out that the same struggle applies to royals here in the UK and even King Charles himself was a victim of bullying due to his position in the royal line of succession.

He revealed, "When Charles went to Gordonstoun, at first he thought he would be treated with respect because he was the heir to the throne. In fact, that meant he was bullied far more than the other boys."

Prince Edward also faced similar problems when he launched a production company for television and theatre in 1993, with Quinn saying, "People said, 'Oh, he only got that because he's a member of the royal family'."

According to Quinn, the impact of their titles will likely affect Archie and Lilibet more in the US than if they were in the UK as 'America doesn't value these things as much as we do here.'

He said, "If you're born into these things, people might early on say, 'how marvellous', but the glitter wears off and then you have got to find what to do with your life.

"That's the question. And it will be a question for Harry too."