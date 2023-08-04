What Meghan Markle and her children will be getting up to this summer

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has previously offered a candid glimpse into her 'perfect' summer plans and it sounds like she and her children will be having a fun-filled time.

An unearthed post on Meghan Markle's blog The Tig has given royal fans a sweet glimpse into the royal's perfect summer plans.

From 'picnics and barbecues' to making her favourite summer drink recipe, Meghan and her children's summer holidays are set to be seriously fun.

Prince Harry may have felt left out of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘family unit’ before he met and married Meghan Markle, but the Prince now has a brood of his own and it sounds like he's set to have a 'sun-kissed' and fun-filled summer with them.

As the Wales family currently spend an envious two whole months of family time together with the kids off of school and William and Kate taking a break from their royal duties, other families may be planning a trip to one Prince William's Cornwall cottages which are cheaper to stay in than a Travelodge, or they may make use of the Free National Trust tickets currently on offer.

But Meghan Markle and Prince Harry along with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are likely having 'picnics and barbecues' as they spend time 'laying out by the pool with friends.' At least, that's what Meghan has previously shared is what she considers to be her 'perfect' summer.

In a resurfaced post from Meghan's now defunct blog The Tig, the Duchess shared her favourite parts of summer and described the activities she likes to take part in during the season.

In 2014 she wrote, “Sun kissed afternoons, cocktail in hand, surrounded by nothing but the laughter of your closest mates, an Otis Redding playlist, and the whistling breeze of the wind. I’m talking about perfection, people. The perfection that comes with summertime. Picnics and barbecues, laying out by the pool with friends, and toasting to the season are high on my list."

While nearly a decade may have passed since she published the post, and her life has changed an awful lot since marrying Prince Harry and moving her family to LA, Meghan is said to now be 'finding joy' in 'simple pleasures' - something her previous summer plans definitely did.

So while we're sure Lilibet will be spending time in her at-home play area that's got an adorable name, the family of four are sure to be enjoying, if not the same then similar, activities that Meghan clearly adored back in 2014.

As well as sharing her summer plans with her readers, Meghan also posted a recipe for a summer cocktail that she dubbed her 'twist' on the British 'signature Pimm’s Cup.'

Describing the cocktail, she wrote, "Using cues from the season, with fresh and vibrant farmers’ market ingredients, this drink will whet your whistle and keep you cool during those long summer days turned nights. This is a guaranteed crowd pleaser, and a nod to the fresh picked flavors of the season. Cheers!"

The recipe, republished by PEOPLE Magazine, is pretty simple. Meghan begins by stacking a sprinkling of cucumber, mint, celery, radish and lime into glasses filled with ice. Then she shakes together a couple ounces of gin and a splash of maraschino cherry liqueur with ice.

Then she says to pour a two count of tonic and a three count of soda water into each glass and strain the alcohol mix over the top. Easy!