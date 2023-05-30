The childhood companion Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are 'lucky' to have revealed by James Middleton
Kate Middleton's brother has opened up on his own upbringing that featured a 'devastating' reality
The childhood companion Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are 'lucky' to have has been revealed by their uncle James Middleton as he opens up about his own upbringing.
- James Middleton has branded his nephews and niece 'lucky' for having their pet dog Orla.
- As uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, James Middleton has compared his upbringing to theirs.
- This royal news comes as Meghan Markle reportedly wants her children to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles ‘now, more than ever’.
James Middleton says his nephews and niece Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte are 'lucky' to have Orla as a pet.
The sibling of Kate Middleton has opened up on his own childhood in which he reveals he 'wrote letters' to his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, begging them to let him have a pet dog.
And while many people wonder which pet is best for my family? some turn to animal-inspired baby names for their newborn babies.
But unfortunately for James, his parents made him wait until he was a teenager before buying him their first pet - an adopted golden retriever called Tilly.
And he admits he felt 'devastated' not having a dog when he was growing up.
In an interview with OK magazine, The Princess of Wales' younger brother said, "[I'd] write letters to my parents to try to convince them to let me have one."
Explaining how his pet helped him with his emotions, James recalled, "I found a lot of solace in my dog, Tilly, particularly when I was a young teenager. She knew all of my secrets at the time – who I fancied and all of those little tricky parts that come with growing up that I never told anybody."
James' dog passed away in 2018 but he has gone on to breed dogs of his own including the Wales' family pet Orla who replaced their pooch Lupo who died in November 2020.
And while he says was "really pleased" the Wales' kids have a dog at home, he added, "I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life.'"
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Most recently, Princess Charlotte celebrated her eighth birthday posing for a portrait with their beloved family dog Orla. And Kate Middleton was pictured with the rarely seen family member as she watched Prince William's polo match.
James Middleton has previously opened up on how his dogs have helped his mental health struggles, with his battle with depression. He spoke out earlier this year following the death of his therapy dog Ella.
And he also shared a puppy themed tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as up until her death she had pet corgis and dorgis.
And the Wales kids are so lucky, that they are likely to take their pet pooch on holiday with them this half-term.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou Smith reveals 'terrifying' pregnancy story as she secures a spot in the show's live final
"I nearly lost my life"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
When is Springwatch starting and who are the presenters for 2023?
As Springwatch starts there's plenty of wildlife moments ahead and the return of familiar faces, it promises to be well worth the wait.
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Kate Middleton doesn’t want Prince George to get any 'special treatment' when it comes to his role in the Royal Family
Kate Middleton doesn't want Prince George to be treated differently just because he's heir to the throne
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Step aside Prince George! Here's the sign Princess Charlotte is already taking charge at public events
Princess Charlotte seems to be leading the way for the Wales kids when it comes to public engagements
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William reveals how Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis inspired him to pursue his life's passion
"It's important that their energy inspires the rest of us"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The subtle way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to have uncle Prince Harry in their lives still
The Wales kids have barely seen the Duke of Sussex since he moved to LA
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals sweet insight into how Prince Louis spends his school days
The Prince has been getting his hands dirty
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles is helping to raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis so they are 'fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions'
He wants his grandchildren to avoid 'making mistakes he made'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The sweet trait Prince William and Kate Middleton have passed onto their children
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis definitely have this trait in common with their parents
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The 'old-fashioned' and slightly odd rules Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis must follow when with their nanny
Nanny Maria Borrallo has been working with the Wales children since 2014
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published