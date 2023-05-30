The childhood companion Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are 'lucky' to have revealed by James Middleton

The childhood companion Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are 'lucky' to have has been revealed by their uncle James Middleton as he opens up about his own upbringing.

The sibling of Kate Middleton has opened up on his own childhood in which he reveals he 'wrote letters' to his parents Carole and Michael Middleton, begging them to let him have a pet dog.

But unfortunately for James, his parents made him wait until he was a teenager before buying him their first pet - an adopted golden retriever called Tilly.

And he admits he felt 'devastated' not having a dog when he was growing up.

In an interview with OK magazine, The Princess of Wales' younger brother said, "[I'd] write letters to my parents to try to convince them to let me have one."

Explaining how his pet helped him with his emotions, James recalled, "I found a lot of solace in my dog, Tilly, particularly when I was a young teenager. She knew all of my secrets at the time – who I fancied and all of those little tricky parts that come with growing up that I never told anybody."

James' dog passed away in 2018 but he has gone on to breed dogs of his own including the Wales' family pet Orla who replaced their pooch Lupo who died in November 2020.

And while he says was "really pleased" the Wales' kids have a dog at home, he added, "I see them being lucky that they have a dog in their life.'"

Most recently, Princess Charlotte celebrated her eighth birthday posing for a portrait with their beloved family dog Orla. And Kate Middleton was pictured with the rarely seen family member as she watched Prince William's polo match.

James Middleton has previously opened up on how his dogs have helped his mental health struggles, with his battle with depression. He spoke out earlier this year following the death of his therapy dog Ella.

And he also shared a puppy themed tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as up until her death she had pet corgis and dorgis.

And the Wales kids are so lucky, that they are likely to take their pet pooch on holiday with them this half-term.