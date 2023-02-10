You season 4 filming locations: Where was the latest season of the Netflix show filmed?

The highly anticipated You season 4 has landed on Netflix, and fans want to know more about the show's filming locations...

For those eagerly awaiting the time when You season 4 comes out, the day is finally here. Those who don't need a season 3 recap may well have already binged the new episodes, only to discover that the latest season comes with a twist in its format, with Joe putting on his detective hat to solve a murder mystery that's targeting himself and his new group of rich friends. And the plot isn't the only thing that's looking a little bit different in You season 4, as Joe Goldberg has moved across the pond and is now residing in the UK.

Much like TV fans have been asking where is Treason filmed - another popular Netflix drama - now viewers want to know about the You season 4 filming locations too, so we've done some digging and found out everything there is to know. Spoilers ahead...

You season 4 filming locations

You season 4 is filmed and set in London. This might come as a surprise to some viewers, as the end of series 3 showed Joe in Paris, searching for his latest obsession, Marienne.

And although a small part of the season is set in Paris, most of You season 4 was filmed in London, some of which was on location at at Royal Holloway University. One fan took to TikTok to share a video of the cast out filming (opens in new tab). The caption read, "Arrived to campus today and they were filming You season 4."

Joe’s back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore. pic.twitter.com/xXH7BAjnBUApril 1, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, the MailOnline (opens in new tab) shared some pictures of Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle on set in London. The photos showed Badgley's character Joe sporting a beard and longer hair as part of his new look, while Gabrielle - who plays Marienne - was spotted running through the street.

Let's take a look at some of the You season 4 filming locations...

1. Royal Holloway University

London's Royal Holloway University is the You season 4 filming location for the fictional 'Darcy College', where Joe works as a professor under the name Jonathan Moore.

The University's courtyard outside the Founder's Building - part of the Egham campus - features in several scenes in You season 4.

And while the shots are visually pleasing, those familiar with the area will notice the geography in You isn't quite correct, as Joe is often pictured walking from central London to the university building - which is actually situated on the edge of Surrey.

(Image credit: Netflix)

2. Knebworth House

Knebworth House in Hertfordshire is a 15th Century Tudor manor and is the setting for Phoebe's party in episode four of You season 4.

Netflix fans might notice that Knebworth House looks familiar, as it was also used as a filming location for season 5 of The Crown (opens in new tab), as well as for scenes set at Balmoral in the film The King's Speech.

Knebworth House will open to the public in spring, so You super-fans can go a walk the very same rooms as Joe Goldberg.

(Image credit: Netflix)

3. Four Seasons Hotel

It's been widely reported that the Four Seasons in London was used as a filming location in You season 4, and many think it was the set of Phoebe's luxury flat.

A post shared by Four Seasons London Ten Trinity (@fstentrinity) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

4. Gaddesden Home Farm

Gaddesden Estate is located in the Chilterns' Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is no stranger to TV and film production. In You season 4, the Estate reportedly serves as the location of a lumberyard.

A post shared by Gaddesden Estate (@gaddesden_estate) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

5. Lincoln’s Inn

Along with Knebworth House, Lincoln's Inn in London was also used as a You season 4 filming location, where some scenes set inside Darcy College - specifically the library - where shot.

Lincoln's Inn is a prestigious centre for British barristers located in Holborn, but has also been used as a filming location for other TV shows such as Downton Abbey. Unfortunately, however, it's not open to the public. Only those who are barristers themselves or a member of the Inn are allowed to visit.

(Image credit: Netflix)

6. Kynance Mews

Joe's flat in London is shot in South Kensington, on a cobblestone street called Kynance Mews considered to be one of London's most beautiful streets.

In the voiceover for You season 4, Joe says, "when I saw my neighbourhood, my first thought was: 'I'm in a Hugh Grant movie'" - and he's not far off, as the well-known British actor lived in South Kensington while filming Love Actually.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Old Billingsgate

Old Billingsgate is an event space on the River Thames and is used in You season 4 as the filming location for the gallery where Kate hosts Simon's art show.

There's also a scene shot right outside, in which Joe sits on a bench with a view of Tower Bridge in the background.

(Image credit: Netflix)

8. St Pancras station

Joe follows season 3 love interest Marianne to Paris before ending up in London, and it looks like he took the Eurostar across the channel, judging by the scenes shot in London's St Pancras train station.

(Image credit: Netflix)

9. St Bartholomew the Great

This medieval church is used as a filming location in You season 4 for Simon's funeral. As the funeral moves onto Sundry House, Kate detaches from the group to grab a drink by herself, doing so in The Builders Arms in Kensington.

The church was founded as an Augustinian priory in 1123 and is situated relatively near Farringdon and Barbican stations.

A post shared by St Bartholomew The Great (@greatstbarts) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

10. Fabric

It's not been confirmed where 'Sundry House' - the club where Joe and his new friends like to spend their time - is filmed, but it's been widely reported that these scenes were shot at Fabric, a nightclub in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. The Bargehouse

Art gallery director Kate is Joe's latest love interest in You season 4, and the scenes shot around her gallery are done so at Bargehouse, an exhibition space located in the Oxo Tower on London's South Bank.

(Image credit: Netflix)

12. Seething Lane Garden

This small botanical garden found not far from the Tower of London also features as a You season 4 filming location.

(Image credit: Alamy)

