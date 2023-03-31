Love is Blind season 4 filming location: Where was the Netflix dating show filmed?

Love is Blind has returned, and viewers want to know where season 4 was filmed.

The Love is Blind season 4 cast (opens in new tab) already have viewers hooked. With criminal defense attorney Zack swapping fiancee just days in, Irina confessing to being attracted to Micha's fiancee Paul, and Micah engaging in some shameless flirting with Chelsea's fiancee Kwame - things are getting complicated on Netflix's poopular dating show.

And while its arrival on our screens has fans reminiscing about the season three cast (opens in new tab) and wondering who's still together from season two (opens in new tab), others want to know more about the creation of this year's show, with many asking where Love is Blind season 4 was filmed.

Love is Blind season 4 filming location

Most of Love is Blind season 4 is filmed in Seattle, where all the singles are from. After they leave the pods, the couples return to their home and navigate their new relationships in the real world - which in the latest season is the Emerald City.

Community news blog Capitol Hill Seattle (opens in new tab) shared information on sightings of the Love is Blind cast and crew filming in the city, and it seems they spent time at self-pour wine and beer cafe Rapport, which is a few blocks from Volunteer Park and the Seattle Asian Art Museum. They were also spotted at Fogón Cocina Mexicana, a Mexican restaurant on E Pine Street by Cal Anderson Park.

Love is Blind's creator and executive producer, Chris Coelen, told Variety (opens in new tab): "We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working."

It's for this reason that each season of Love is Blind casts singles who are all from the same city. The first season was filmed in Atlanta, the second in Chicago, and season 3 was based in Dallas.

Where are the Love is Blind pods?

Netflix has confirmed that the pod portion of Love is Blind is filmed in a studio in Santa Clarita, California.

However, this wasn't always the case. For season one of the show, the pods were built in Atlanta and shot at a studio called Pinewood (now Trilith Studios). In an article for Netflix's companion site, Tudum (opens in new tab), Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that, at the time, it was the only place in the country large enough to house them.

After Season 1, the pods were put into storage before being shipped across the country for season 2, and they've stayed at their new home in California ever since.

Where is the Love is Blind "honeymoon" filmed?

After leaving the pods and before heading back to Seattle, the Love is Blind couples head off on a "honeymoon" vacation, which was filmed in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

According to reports, the cast stayed in the luxury TRS Yucatan Hotel (opens in new tab) in Playa del Carmen, a five-star resort located on the Riviera Maya coastline.

The all-inclusive hotel is adult-only, and boasts sea views, a private beach club, poolside suites, a waterfront infinity pool, a spacious spa and wellness center, aqua excursions, six restaurants, six bars and more.

A post shared by TRSYucatanHotel (@trsyucatanhotel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

For three of the four seasons of Love is Blind, the couples have honeymooned in Mexico. For series one, couples stayed at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya retreat in Playa del Carmen, and series two saw them staying at the TRS Coral Hotel in Cancun. However, in series three the honeymoon took place in Malibu, California.

When was Love is Blind season 4 filmed?

According to the Capitol Hill Seattle blog, filming for season 4 of Love is Blind was took place in May 2022.

The cast were spotted filming in local venues - suggesting the filming for the pod section of the show likely took place in March or April that year.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Netflix wrapped filming for Love is Blind season 4 in October 2022.

When do new episodes of Love is Blind season 4 come out?

Love is Blind season 4 episodes are released in batches on 24 and 31 March and 7 and 14 April. There are 12 hour-long episodes in total.

Episodes 1-5 released on Friday, March 24

Episodes 6-8 released on Friday, March 31

Episodes 9-11 released on Friday, April 7

The finale/wedding episode will be released on Friday, April 14

Related features:

Video of the Week