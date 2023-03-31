Love is Blind season 4 filming location: Where was the Netflix dating show filmed?
The latest season has a new filming location
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Love is Blind has returned, and viewers want to know where season 4 was filmed.
The Love is Blind season 4 cast (opens in new tab) already have viewers hooked. With criminal defense attorney Zack swapping fiancee just days in, Irina confessing to being attracted to Micha's fiancee Paul, and Micah engaging in some shameless flirting with Chelsea's fiancee Kwame - things are getting complicated on Netflix's poopular dating show.
And while its arrival on our screens has fans reminiscing about the season three cast (opens in new tab) and wondering who's still together from season two (opens in new tab), others want to know more about the creation of this year's show, with many asking where Love is Blind season 4 was filmed.
Love is Blind season 4 filming location
Most of Love is Blind season 4 is filmed in Seattle, where all the singles are from. After they leave the pods, the couples return to their home and navigate their new relationships in the real world - which in the latest season is the Emerald City.
Community news blog Capitol Hill Seattle (opens in new tab) shared information on sightings of the Love is Blind cast and crew filming in the city, and it seems they spent time at self-pour wine and beer cafe Rapport, which is a few blocks from Volunteer Park and the Seattle Asian Art Museum. They were also spotted at Fogón Cocina Mexicana, a Mexican restaurant on E Pine Street by Cal Anderson Park.
Love is Blind's creator and executive producer, Chris Coelen, told Variety (opens in new tab): "We wanted people to all be living, currently in the same place. It’s too difficult if you’re from Tampa and they’re from Portland, that just throws another wrench in. We wanted to give them a real shot at making their love and their marriage working."
It's for this reason that each season of Love is Blind casts singles who are all from the same city. The first season was filmed in Atlanta, the second in Chicago, and season 3 was based in Dallas.
Where are the Love is Blind pods?
Netflix has confirmed that the pod portion of Love is Blind is filmed in a studio in Santa Clarita, California.
However, this wasn't always the case. For season one of the show, the pods were built in Atlanta and shot at a studio called Pinewood (now Trilith Studios). In an article for Netflix's companion site, Tudum (opens in new tab), Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen explained that, at the time, it was the only place in the country large enough to house them.
After Season 1, the pods were put into storage before being shipped across the country for season 2, and they've stayed at their new home in California ever since.
Where is the Love is Blind "honeymoon" filmed?
After leaving the pods and before heading back to Seattle, the Love is Blind couples head off on a "honeymoon" vacation, which was filmed in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
According to reports, the cast stayed in the luxury TRS Yucatan Hotel (opens in new tab) in Playa del Carmen, a five-star resort located on the Riviera Maya coastline.
The all-inclusive hotel is adult-only, and boasts sea views, a private beach club, poolside suites, a waterfront infinity pool, a spacious spa and wellness center, aqua excursions, six restaurants, six bars and more.
A post shared by TRSYucatanHotel (@trsyucatanhotel) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
For three of the four seasons of Love is Blind, the couples have honeymooned in Mexico. For series one, couples stayed at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya retreat in Playa del Carmen, and series two saw them staying at the TRS Coral Hotel in Cancun. However, in series three the honeymoon took place in Malibu, California.
When was Love is Blind season 4 filmed?
According to the Capitol Hill Seattle blog, filming for season 4 of Love is Blind was took place in May 2022.
The cast were spotted filming in local venues - suggesting the filming for the pod section of the show likely took place in March or April that year.
Meanwhile, it's been reported that Netflix wrapped filming for Love is Blind season 4 in October 2022.
When do new episodes of Love is Blind season 4 come out?
Love is Blind season 4 episodes are released in batches on 24 and 31 March and 7 and 14 April. There are 12 hour-long episodes in total.
- Episodes 1-5 released on Friday, March 24
- Episodes 6-8 released on Friday, March 31
- Episodes 9-11 released on Friday, April 7
- The finale/wedding episode will be released on Friday, April 14
Related features:
- Love is Blind is coming to the UK - here's how to apply (opens in new tab)
- Love is Blind season 1: Who is still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
- Are Bartise and Nancy still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
- Are Colleen and Matt still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
- Are Alexa and Brennon still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
- Are Raven and SK still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
- Are Cole and Zanab still together and where are they now? (opens in new tab)
- Are Deepti and Kyle still together? Your Love is Blind After the Altar update (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Has Stacey Dooley had her baby?
The documentary maker will puzzle fans with her baby bump in Stacey Dooley: Ready For War?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
'Pop-It toys are a choking hazard' nurses warn as they share frightening dangers of the popular fidget stimulator
An urgent warning has been issued after part of the toy got stuck in a child's mouth.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Has Stacey Dooley had her baby?
The documentary maker will puzzle fans with her baby bump in Stacey Dooley: Ready For War?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Beyond Paradise season 2 - Everything we know so far
With the finale just a week away, we've shared details of what show creator Tony Jordan has said of a Beyond Paradise season 2.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
What is the Beyond Paradise theme tune? Details of the hit BBC show's music
Everything to know about the catchy jingle
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
Where is Future Food Stars filmed? Filming locations of Gordon Ramsay's BBC show
Find out where Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars is filmed, as series 2 gets underway.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who are the The Dog Academy experts? Meet the canine specialists on Channel 4's new show
We've shared details on The Dog Academy experts transforming some of Britain's naughtiest canines. From Victoria Stillwell to Sean Brown, meet the dog specialists on the show.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
I'm a Celeb...South Africa line-up - who is going in the jungle?
The ITV reality show is back for a new series and location as we look at all you need to know about the upcoming show...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Where is The Dog Academy filmed on Channel 4? Filming locations
Dog owners and others tuning into the new Channel 4 show want to know where The Dog Academy is filmed. We've shared details of filming locations and the number of episodes.
By Emily Stedman • Published