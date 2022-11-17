Too Hot to Handle Season 4: Cast, Netflix release date and new villa images revealed

As 10 super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever fans want to know all about Too Hot to Handle Season 4 cast, Netflix release date and see the new villa images.

In order to get a new set of contestants, producers set up fake dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez but little do they know that Too Hot to Handle is back and Lana is as watchful as ever.

If you're a fan of Love Island and can't wait until the Winter Love Island series to start, or have binge-watched Married At First Sight, then this show is for you.

Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?

Here's all you need to know ahead of the new season start...

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 cast:

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 cast includes host Mario Lopez and Lana - the virtual assistant that keeps all the peace during the dating show by giving out the rules. The Amazon-Alexa style device is exclusive to the Netflix show as she was made just for entertainment purposes. Her voice, created by a team of experts, can be heard through the speaker.

Joining Lana this year there will be 10 singletons - whose names and identities have yet to be revealed.

In past seasons the cast has included 15 singletons but this year's recruits will face an unexpected twist after arriving for what they think will be the sexiest vacation of their lives.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will be released on Netflix on 7th December. The streaming service will make episodes 1-5 available on the launch date, with episodes 6-10 available the following week on 14th December.

The new series is expected to be based on a dating game in which commitment phobe singletons must abstain from any physical intimacy and instead, make meaningful connections during their stay at this beautiful Caribbean retreat. Each will take part in a series of workshops to help improve themselves and their relationships with others. For those who successfully make it through the challenges, there will be a prize fund - which was doubled in Season 3 so could be even bigger this year.

But if you can't wait until the series launches, you can watch a special teaser trailer below...

What does the new villa on Too Hot to Handle Season 4 look like?

The new villa on Too Hot to Handle features a cosy bedroom for all contestants decked out in purple, mint and aqua blue colours. There's the all important plush dressing room for contestants to create their TV ready look.

And stunning outdoor seating areas complete with fire pits and wicker style lighting, a beach-side fire pit with wooden benches and cosy lighting provides the perfect date settings.

But how will they resist each other when the surroundings are stunningly romantic?...You'll have to tune in to find out.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

For seasons two and three, the Too Hot To Handle villa was the Turtle Tail Estate, which costs $10,000 per night to rent and is a 4.57-acre peninsula, as reported in the Caribbean Journal, worth a casual $20 million.

