Gordon Ramsay is back with another cooking show and as culinary fans tune in to see if he drops the F-bomb in the kitchen many are asking where is Next Level Chef filmed?

The show, which is in its second season features talented contestants from different parts of the country who compete with each other and display their culinary skills in front of a panel of esteemed judges to claim the prestigious title.

As a celebrity chef and dad of five children (opens in new tab), Gordon Ramsay has cooked a fair few reciepes (opens in new tab) in his time so he hosts the show and also serves as a mentor along with Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

If you love shows like Celebrity MasterChef (opens in new tab), Bake Off (opens in new tab) or James Martin's Saturday Morning (opens in new tab), you'll love the amount of food inspiration in each episode, and as we look at all you need to know about its filming locations...

Where is Next Level Chef filmed?

The Next Level Chef is filmed in Las Vegas on a specially constructed set which is built within an industrial tent. It consisted of three kitchens that are stacked on top of each other. And for the UK version, a studio hub is used in Acton, London. The first season made its debut on the Fox channel in January 2022, and the second season first aired on 12th February, premiering on Fox after Super Bowl LVII.

The US show was ranked as the highest-rated debut of the season among adults aged 18-49.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, has described the shows as “a dynamic, edge of your seat cooking competition”.

A post shared by Food Club FOX (@foodclubfox) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How much did the Next Level Chef set cost?

Gordon Ramsay spent $4,000,000 on gargantuan tri-level set with three kitchens stacked on top of one another. Showrunner and executive producer Matt Cahoon spoke with TheWrap (opens in new tab), "It truly was a next-level marvel constructed by our team. Built with over 85 tons of steel, our stage is 50 feet high, meaning we had to have a production hub built to house it, as the only permanent structures with that kind of height were sports arenas."

Matt continued, "A 40,000-square-foot industrial tent was built. It was the largest temporary structure in Las Vegas history. With that, our stage had to pass many of the permanent building codes in Clark County. With that much fortitude built-in, neither the heat nor the sound was ever an issue from floor to floor."

And the set is good for the environment too, he added, "One more thing we were truly proud of … the entire set was 100% green — a feat never before accomplished. All of our burners and ranges were run on natural gas. All of our generators, which ran electric and air conditioning (which we used a lot of in the Las Vegas 110 degree heat) were also gas powered. This set was absolutely cutting edge.”

Is Next Level Chef coming to UK?

Yes, Gordon Ramsay has brought Next Level Chef to the UK. He swapped his Las Vegas set for one in London's Acton Hub studios. The ITV deal marks Studio Ramsay Global’s first format sale for the show, which is shot in the UK studio hub and features Gordon alongside two additional panelists. Gordon, Lisa Edwards, and Ian Peckham will executive produce.

The US show is available to watch in the UK on ITVX. In the US, the series is currently airing on Fox at 8pm. Eastern Time; 7pm. Central Time. Speaking ahead of tonights US show, the official Instagram page teased, "We're gonna keep on stacking our cheese, bread, and lettuce!"

Meanwhile, on the UK version, it's the finals next week, Semi Finalist Ian Golding, shared, "We’re in the Semi-Finals!



"Here I am with the other semi-finalists from Next Level Chef UK - so proud to be in the company of these other amazing cooks & chefs - I was sure I’d be out week 1!



"Just goes to show home cooks have skills & creativity to hold their own & even beat professional chefs in the kitchen!"

And fans were excited, one wrote, "Let’s gooo" and another added, "Let’s go! Can’t wait!"

The format is set on a stage that is over three stories high, with each floor containing a different kitchen featuring culinary equipment and ingredients matching their environment. The show then pits all types of cooks against one another as they compete within the circumstances of their assigned kitchen to win a cash prize and be crowned Next Level Chef.

The show comes off the back of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back, The F-Word With Gordon Ramsay and Gordon, Gino And Fred’s Road Trip which have all been produced by Studio Ramsay since 2016.

A post shared by Ian Golding (@goldthecook) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Will there be a Next Level Chef 2?

Yes, Next Level Chef 2 is currently being aired on Fox and you can watch it in the UK on ITV and ITVX (opens in new tab). Season one contained 11 episodes but it's not yet known how many episodes will form season two.

Watch Next Level Chef live on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox — and stream new episodes the following day on Hulu. Meanwhile Next Level Chef UK is aired on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Related ITV Features:

Video of the week