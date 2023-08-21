What age rating is Red, White and Royal Blue?
The queer romantic comedy is available on Prime Video and fans are already calling for more
Red, White and Royal Blue has landed on Prime Video and families are wondering what age is it suitable for as it becomes one of the latest talked about shows.
This latest rom-com is set to appeal to those who enjoyed watching Heartstopper Season 2 or Sex Education . Its story is based on Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) who have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other.
But that's the least of their worries when a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.
This love-hate relationship looks like it's not going to let up but going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.” But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.
What age rating is Red, White and Royal Blue?
Red, White and Royal Blue has the age rating 12 on Prime Video, this means the film content is suitable for anyone aged 12 and over. And fans who have already tuned in cannot get enough of the chemistry.
One fan wrote, "I just saw the movie, loved every moment of it. Please make this a series. Need more of Henry and Alex."
Another fan put, "One of the most commendable aspects of "Red, White & Royal Blue" is its skill-full portrayal of complex relationships. The central romance between Alex, the First Son of the United States, and Henry, the Prince of Wales, is beautifully crafted. McQuiston weaves together their emotional journey with depth, vulnerability, and a genuine sense of connection. Their love story transcends societal expectations and reminds readers of the universal nature of love."
Is Red, White and Royal Blue based on a book?
Yes, Red, White and Royal Blue is based on a book by Casey McQuiston - his acclaimed New York Times bestseller of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue, marks the feature film writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance). The book is said to be a great light read for older teens and young adults who enjoy classic rom-coms. It's filled to the brim with tropes and romance that you'll love, as long as you don't take it too seriously.
For other Amazon Prime shows you might like; The Summer I Turned Pretty, or The Honeymoon, for a romantic fix.
