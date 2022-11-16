When is Disenchanted coming out? Plus plot and cast details of the Enchanted sequel

It's been a 15-year wait for the highly anticipated sequel, and fans just need to know when they feast their eyes on Disenchanted.

It's hard to believe that 15 years have passed since Enchanted was released. The ground-breaking film acted both as a homage and parody of Disney's animated features, winning a host of awards in the process. The original movie saw Amy Adams' Giselle fall in love with Prince Edward, in the fairytale land of Andalasia. When she arrives at the Prince's castle to marry him, his evil step-mother banishes Giselle to a place where no happy ever afters exist - modern day Manhattan. A cynical divorce lawyer in the form of Patrick Dempsey's Robert comes to her rescue, and Giselle finds herself falling for him - because who needs a fairytale Prince when you've got Patrick Dempsey? Keep reading to find out when Disenchanted is coming out, plus other exciting details about the film.

Fans are also wanting to know the Strange World release date (opens in new tab) - we also have this covered for those who are excited for the Disney action-adventure film. There's similar anticipation for Matilda The Musical, with the release date confirmed (opens in new tab). Those venturing to the cinema to see it don't have long to wait, but it won't be landing on Netflix for a while. Children's hit TV-animation Mia and Me also hit the big screen last month with Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia (opens in new tab), and if you missed it we have everything there is to know about it.

When is Disenchanted coming out?

Disenchanted is coming out on Disney+ on Friday November 18, 2022. The film will be available exclusively on the streaming service, and a subscription will be needed to watch it.

A Disney+ subscription (opens in new tab) costs £7.99 per month in the UK, or £79.90 for a year’s access. The majority of Disney Plus content is available with the subscription, although Disney occasionally releases Disney Plus Premier Access titles, requiring additional payment. However, such titles are usually added to the catalogue a short time later, where they are free to watch.

UK subscribers can stream on four screens simultaneously, and register up to 10 devices - the service will support 7 profiles. There is no free trial offered with Disney+. When the streaming service launched in 2020, an initial 1 week free trial was offered at the time to celebrate. However, this was discontinued after the first month, and has not been reinstated.

Disenchanted: Plot

Disenchanted with her life, Giselle moves her family from the city into the suburbs, hoping for a more fairytale lifestyle. The official synopsis of the movie reads:

It has been 15 years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

On developing the script for the new film, director Barry Josephson said "Amy [Adams] really was our starting point, [her] wanting to play Giselle again. And it was just such a joy to see the script come together and become something really joyous and a musical with comedy, and the right amount of drama. All pivoting around what is Giselle's new character? What is her dilemma? How do we progress from the original movie? And yet, make something that was definitively a new movie, a fresh new start for her character and the other characters that everybody loved from the first movie. [Adam] just really understood what the music elements needed to be and how all the characters needed to grow."

Who is the villain in Disenchanted?

The villain in Disenchanted will be Malvina Monroe (Maya Ruldoph), and her two followers, Rosaleen (Yvette Nicole Brown) and Ruby (Jayma Mays).

When Giselle and her family move to Monroeville, Malvina considers herself to be Queen of the town. She can be heard reciting "mirror, mirror, on the wall" but doesn't want to know if she is the fairest of them all, but who holds the most power. Expecting the answer to be her, she is surprised when the mirror is hesitant to answer, hinting at the conflict that could be on the cards between herself and the newly arrived Giselle.

(Image credit: Album/Alamy)

Disenchanted: Cast

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects, Vice) as Giselle Philip

(Sharp Objects, Vice) as Giselle Philip Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Bridget Jones's Baby) as Robert Philip

(Grey's Anatomy, Bridget Jones's Baby) as Robert Philip James Marsden (Dead To Me, Westworld) as King Edward

(Dead To Me, Westworld) as King Edward Idina Menzel (Frozen, Glee) as Nancy Tremaine

(Frozen, Glee) as Nancy Tremaine Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, The Good Place) as Malvina Monroe

Gabriella Baldacchino (The Conners, Ask For Jane) as Morgan Philip

Rachel Covey (What Would You Do?) as Morgan Philip (archive footage)

Yvette Nicole Brown (Dear White People, Will & Grace) as Rosaleen

Jayma Mays (Glee, Trial & Error) as Ruby

Kolton Stewart as Tyson Monroe

Oscar Nunez(The Office, People of Earth) as Edgar

Griffin Newman (The Tick, Search Party) as the voice of Pip

(Image credit: Album/aAlamy)

On singing in the film and jumping back into Giselle's voice, Amy Adams told EW (opens in new tab) "I sing all the time in life. Going back to Giselle is going to not be easy but something that felt very doable. But I realized my voice has changed so much since I've gotten older that to get back into that lightness of her sound was something I really had to work toward."

She added "There's a time where she seems in a much darker tone, which actually felt much more natural to me at this point in my life. So it was really fun to return to that lighter sound, and to find that sort of soprano quality in her voice, but it was definitely something I had to work at."

Why did they recast Morgan in Disenchanted?

There has been no official reason offered for the reason Morgan was recast, but it is speculated to be because producers have de-aged the character for the film.

Morgan was six in the original film, making her 21-years-old in Disenchanted if the film followed a real-life timeline. Original Morgan actress Rachel Covey would now be 23, and could've played the part as she's around the correct age. However, Morgan in Disenchanted is said to be 16-years-old, making Covey too old to take the part and showing producers haven't moved on in the film's universe to match with the outside world.

The new Morgan actress Gabriella Baldacchino was 19 years old when the film began shooting, making her closer to the age Morgan is said to be. There's also the fact Rachel Covey doesn't appear to act on screen anymore, now working as a playwright and composer. This could also be a contributory factor in the role being re-cast.

Related Disney Features:

Video of the Week