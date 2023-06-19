Significant Other: Where is it filmed and how to watch

It's never too old to fall in love right? Well that's what two neighbours in their mid-40s discovered when they're united by their drastic life events as we look at Significant Other, where it's filmed and how to watch it.

Forget Love Island, My Mum, Your Dad, or The Ultimatum: Queer Love for finding 'the one' as this new show proves love could be right under your nose.

Anna, has grown to be apathetic towards love and Sam, a recently separated father, didn't expect to find love so soon but their two world's collided after a chance encounter when one has a heart attack and the other waits for an ambulance with them, they end up interrupting the other's attempt at taking their own lives.

The show explores the themes of loneliness and it's affect on the body while the cast inject the much-needed dose of humour on the heavier issues it tackles.

As we look at all you need to know about the show...

Where is Significant Other filmed?

Significant other is filmed in and around Manchester, and those familiar with the northern city will spot several key scenes taking place on Dulcie Street, near Manchester Piccadilly station. The six-part comedy features half-hour episodes produced by Quay street Productions, set up by Manchester-based producer Nicola Shindler (Queer as Folk and It's A Sin).

You can watch the official trailer below...

How to watch Significant Other

You can watch Significant Other on ITVX. The series first landed on the free- streaming platform on June 8th and all six episodes can be watched in one go. The series is due to get a TV broadcast date but it hasn't yet been announced. ITVX's official synopsis teases, "Sam is waiting to die after swallowing a cabinet full of pills when he’s interrupted by his neighbour, Anna (Katherine Parkinson) - she’s having a heart attack and needs to wait with him until help arrives.”

“From this ill-fated first encounter, these two lonely neighbours, who have lost all faith in love, embark on a hilarious, obstacle filled relationship, and on the way discover that even when life seems to have passed them by, there are still surprises to be had…”

Significant Other cast

The cast of Significant other features Youssef Kerkour (Sex Education) who plays Sam, Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) as Anna, Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) as Ray, Loose Women's Kelle Bryan as Sam's wife Shelley, Ben Bailey Smith (The Split) as Damien, Shaun Williamson (Extras) as Johnny, Sue Vincent, (Alma's Not Normal) as Gina, Olivia Poulet (The Thick of It) as Cathy and Will Ash (The Rising) as Paul.

A post shared by Kelle Bryan 🇺🇦 (@kelle.bryan) A photo posted by on

Video of the week

Related ITVX features: