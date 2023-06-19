Significant Other: Where is it filmed and how to watch
All you need to know about the new comedy
It's never too old to fall in love right? Well that's what two neighbours in their mid-40s discovered when they're united by their drastic life events as we look at Significant Other, where it's filmed and how to watch it.
Forget Love Island, My Mum, Your Dad, or The Ultimatum: Queer Love for finding 'the one' as this new show proves love could be right under your nose.
Anna, has grown to be apathetic towards love and Sam, a recently separated father, didn't expect to find love so soon but their two world's collided after a chance encounter when one has a heart attack and the other waits for an ambulance with them, they end up interrupting the other's attempt at taking their own lives.
The show explores the themes of loneliness and it's affect on the body while the cast inject the much-needed dose of humour on the heavier issues it tackles.
As we look at all you need to know about the show...
Where is Significant Other filmed?
Significant other is filmed in and around Manchester, and those familiar with the northern city will spot several key scenes taking place on Dulcie Street, near Manchester Piccadilly station. The six-part comedy features half-hour episodes produced by Quay street Productions, set up by Manchester-based producer Nicola Shindler (Queer as Folk and It's A Sin).
You can watch the official trailer below...
How to watch Significant Other
You can watch Significant Other on ITVX. The series first landed on the free- streaming platform on June 8th and all six episodes can be watched in one go. The series is due to get a TV broadcast date but it hasn't yet been announced. ITVX's official synopsis teases, "Sam is waiting to die after swallowing a cabinet full of pills when he’s interrupted by his neighbour, Anna (Katherine Parkinson) - she’s having a heart attack and needs to wait with him until help arrives.”
“From this ill-fated first encounter, these two lonely neighbours, who have lost all faith in love, embark on a hilarious, obstacle filled relationship, and on the way discover that even when life seems to have passed them by, there are still surprises to be had…”
Significant Other cast
The cast of Significant other features Youssef Kerkour (Sex Education) who plays Sam, Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) as Anna, Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner) as Ray, Loose Women's Kelle Bryan as Sam's wife Shelley, Ben Bailey Smith (The Split) as Damien, Shaun Williamson (Extras) as Johnny, Sue Vincent, (Alma's Not Normal) as Gina, Olivia Poulet (The Thick of It) as Cathy and Will Ash (The Rising) as Paul.
A post shared by Kelle Bryan 🇺🇦 (@kelle.bryan)
A photo posted by on
Video of the week
Related ITVX features:
- ITVX You & Me
- ITVX Nolly
- ITVX - The Confessions of Frannie Langton
- ITVX - Big Brother 2023 return
- ITVX - A Spy Among Friends
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Why is Wimbledon late in 2023? Reasons the Grand Slam has been pushed back, and who is playing
Why is Wimbledon late in 2023? We look at why the Grand Slam has been pushed back, and who you can expect to find on the courts.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey welcomes first child with husband Matt and shares gorgeous post-birth photo
Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia Miller in the hit Netflix show, announced she was pregnant back in March
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Why is Wimbledon late in 2023? Reasons the Grand Slam has been pushed back, and who is playing
Why is Wimbledon late in 2023? We look at why the Grand Slam has been pushed back, and who you can expect to find on the courts.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Will there be a Ted Lasso spin-off? Everything we know
Ted Lasso spin-off? Here are the rumours, what the cast have said, and everything we know about a possible return of the Ted Lasso universe.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Are Sam and Aussie still together? The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1 update
Find out if Sam and Aussie are still together following their appearance on The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Take Care of Maya: Where is Maya Kowalski now?
Maya Kowalski now: What really happened to her and where she is now, as new Netflix documentary about the Kowalski family airs.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Celebrity MasterChef 2023: All you need to know about who is on the show
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 contestants have been announced in full
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Who does Devi end up with in Never Have I Ever season 4? Ending explained
We reveal who Devi ends up with in Never have I Ever season 4, whether she gets into college and other parts of the finale explained.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
For Her Sins ending explained: Everything we know
For Her Sins ending explained: Everything that happened in the finale of the explosive Channel 5 thriller.
By Lucy Wigley • Published