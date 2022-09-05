When is Married At First Sight UK on, how many episodes are there and when's the final?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Married At First Sight UK season 7 starting (opens in new tab) last week, we're already hooked on watching romance and chaos unfold among this year's MAFS cast (opens in new tab) of newly-wedded couples who met for the first time at the altar.

After MAFS UK 2021 (opens in new tab) finished, fans enjoyed the dramas of Married At First Sight Australia (opens in new tab), but the UK series is back with a bang and leaving plenty of viewers wondering if those marriages are legally binding (opens in new tab).

If last week's episodes of MAFS UK left you desperate for more, you may have been disappointed to discover that there was no new instalments on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. So when is Married At First Sight UK on, exactly?

When is Married At First Sight UK on?

Married At First Sight UK season 7 is on Monday to Thursday each week, airing at 9pm on E4.

There are no new MAFS UK episodes on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights, meaning fans have to wait all weekend until Monday for the latest on the MAFS couples and their progress into married life.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes of Married At First Sight UK season 7 are there?

Married At First Sight UK season 7 is set to run from the end of August to October, lasting for around seven weeks with 30 episodes in total.

The first episode aired at 9pm on Monday August 29th 2022, with the finale episode set to hit screens in the middle of October.

When is the final of Married At First Sight UK season 7?

The final of Married At First Sight UK will air on October 18th 2022 on E4.

The finale episode will likely see all of the show's couples come together with dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas for a final review of the season.

The couples who stood the test of time after being put through their paces during the experiment will decide whether to split or remain together and renew their vows.