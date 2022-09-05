When is Married At First Sight UK on, how many episodes are there and when's the final?
When is Married At First Sight UK on? Here's how to make sure you never miss an ep
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With Married At First Sight UK season 7 starting (opens in new tab) last week, we're already hooked on watching romance and chaos unfold among this year's MAFS cast (opens in new tab) of newly-wedded couples who met for the first time at the altar.
After MAFS UK 2021 (opens in new tab) finished, fans enjoyed the dramas of Married At First Sight Australia (opens in new tab), but the UK series is back with a bang and leaving plenty of viewers wondering if those marriages are legally binding (opens in new tab).
If last week's episodes of MAFS UK left you desperate for more, you may have been disappointed to discover that there was no new instalments on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. So when is Married At First Sight UK on, exactly?
When is Married At First Sight UK on?
Married At First Sight UK season 7 is on Monday to Thursday each week, airing at 9pm on E4.
There are no new MAFS UK episodes on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights, meaning fans have to wait all weekend until Monday for the latest on the MAFS couples and their progress into married life.
How many episodes of Married At First Sight UK season 7 are there?
Married At First Sight UK season 7 is set to run from the end of August to October, lasting for around seven weeks with 30 episodes in total.
The first episode aired at 9pm on Monday August 29th 2022, with the finale episode set to hit screens in the middle of October.
When is the final of Married At First Sight UK season 7?
The final of Married At First Sight UK will air on October 18th 2022 on E4.
The finale episode will likely see all of the show's couples come together with dating experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas for a final review of the season.
The couples who stood the test of time after being put through their paces during the experiment will decide whether to split or remain together and renew their vows.
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
The Rings of Power cast: Meet the stars of the Prime Video series and where you’ve seen them before
The Rings of Power cast is a strong one and if you've been wondering where you've seen them before look no further because we have this covered
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published