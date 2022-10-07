When is the Super Mario movie coming out? Plus trailer and all-star cast details
Your favourite game characters are getting the big screen treatment
It's good news! The iconic Italian video game duo are returning for a feature length special - and we've shared what we know about when the Super Mario movie is coming out and the Hollywood talent lending their voices.
It started life as a video arcade game in 1983, then two years later Nintendo released the first game in the Super Mario series into the world - and the rest really is history. The diddy and nimble Italian man with his bushy moutache and fetching overall attire has become one of the most beloved and famous characters of the last five decades (whether you've played the game or not). So it's no surprise that first glimpses of a new animated Super Mario Bros film has got fans - old and young - excited. We've shared what we know about when the film is coming out, the first look trailer - plus the confirmed cast.
When is the Super Mario movie coming out?
The Super Mario movie will be coming out on April 7, 2023. The US release date was confirmed by Universal Pictures (who has produced the film) and the official social media account of the Super Mario Bros. movie.
It's been revealed that the Super Mario Bros. movie will be only available to watch in cinemas - with the promotional poster stating: "Only in Theaters April 7".
Actor Chris Pratt who has voiced the beloved video game character Mario in the upcoming film also shared the official poster on his Instagram account. Of the movie, he wrote: "This one is VERY special. Cannot wait!!! Get ready to be blown away!"
The 43-year-old also dropped the first teaser trailer of the film on social media. And in his post he shared that he himself has been a fan of the pint-sized cartoon for most of his life - suggesting that to play the role was a huge honour.
"After playing the games for years as a kid (and adult) I'm excited to bring Mario to all of you! Enjoy! #SuperMarioMovie," read the caption.
Super Mario: First Trailer
Super Mario Bros. movie cast:
- Chris Pratt (Guardians of The Galaxy, Terminal List (opens in new tab)) as Mario
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma, Peaky Blinders (opens in new tab)) as Princess Peach
- Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi
- Jack Black (School of Rock, The Holiday) as Bowser
- Seth Rogen (Knocked Up, Pineapple Express) as Donkey Kong
- Keegan Michael-Key (Key & Peele, Friends from College) as Toad
- Fred Armisen (SNL) as Cranky Kong
- Kevin Michael Richardson (The Cleveland Show) as Kamek
- Sebastian Maniscalco (Comedian/actor) as Spike
There's an extra treat in store for loyal fans of the game too, as it's been confirmed that the film will feature a suprise cameo from Charles Martinet - aka the voice of Mario in the OG games.
As for the new Mario - in an interview with Variety earlier this year, Pratt spoke specifically about how he tried to capture the iconic character's voice. "I worked really closely with the directors, and trying out a few things, and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear," he said, adding it would be “unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before”.
Following the release of the trailer, many fans have taken online to share their initial thoughts on Chris Pratt's 'Mario voice' - and it's safe to say that reviews so far are mixed.
Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thingOctober 6, 2022
me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth pic.twitter.com/yH3IKPjMBmOctober 6, 2022
Some on Twitter also weighed in on the matter of Mario's Italian accent or lack thereof. One tweeted that: "you can hear a little accent & it’s not bad for Mario. It’ll be fun." This was followed by another who said that the accent "has potential".
This view wasn't shared by others though, who suggested that "Pratt didn’t attempt to have an Italian accent". One impassioned fan agreed: "We all know the Mario Brothers both are Italian, NOT American, but Pratt isn’t even TRYING! As someone who’s part-Italian, I’m a bit offended by that."
That's not the issue. he doesn't sound Italian. We all know the Mario Brothers both are Italian, NOT American, but Pratt isn't even TRYING! As someone who's part-Italian, I'm a bit offended by thatOctober 6, 2022
Who plays the King Penguin in the Mario movie?
The Super Mario Bros. trailer introduces the audience to a King Penguin, whose kingdom Bowser is trying to conquer. It's been confirmed that American actor Khary Payton voices the penguin king in the upcoming movie.
Payton is best known as King Ezekiel in The Walking Dead (opens in new tab) plus Dr. Terrell Jackson on the soap opera General Hospital. He's also done voice work previously, voicing Cyborg in the animated DC series Young Justice.
In the trailer, Payton's Penguin King character no doubt raises a laugh from viewers, as he utters: "That is but a taste of our fury, do you yield?". And sadly it seems that Bowser is too big a match for him and the rest of his penguin warriors.
Throw your hands in the ai-ya,if youz a true playa! #SuperMarioBrosMovie pic.twitter.com/KwANdSGU8lOctober 6, 2022
