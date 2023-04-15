Where is Reunion Hotel filmed? Filming locations of the BBC show

Brand new BBC show Reunion Hotel has landed on our screens, and viewers want to know where to find the hotel it's filmed at.

The One Show host Alex Jones has been busy over the past few months with a number of TV projects - first Alex Jones: Making Babies (opens in new tab), and now another brand-new show, Reunion Hotel. The series sees people meet with others that have changed their life - whether it's a stranger who saved their life, or a best friend from school who they lost touch with many years ago.

The reunions take place is a rather grand Georgian hotel, and just like viewers want to know the filming locations of other popular TV shows such as Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars (opens in new tab) or The Dog Academy (opens in new tab), now TV fans are keen to find out where Reunion Hotel is filmed.

Where is Reunion Hotel filmed?

The Reunion Hotel was filmed at Iscoyd Park, a private country house and events venue in Wrexham, and was produced by Caernarfon-based production company Darlun.

The venue touches the borders of North Wales, Shropshire, and Cheshire and hosts a range of celebrations, from weddings and dinner parties to talks and company events. Iscoyd Park's website (opens in new tab) describes the country retreat as "a grand Georgian manor house with unique interiors that blend the traditional with the contemporary. It is surrounded by beautiful gardens, traditional farm buildings and acres of stunning parkland".

The venue is also home to its owners: Philip Godsal, his wife Susie and their three children Poppy, Hector and Cecily. Philip took over the running of the house from his father in 2009 and restored the Grade II listed building to make it the traditional countryside events venue it is today.

Iscoyd Park has been in the Godsal family since 1843, but the main house dates back to 1737.

Reunion Hotel's presenter, Alex Jones, said in a statement ahead of the latest series: "Being back at Iscoyd Park to watch the first episode of Reunion Hotel was very special. This show is an emotional journey as we bring people together that are connected through an incredible story. Watching it with a room full of people, hearing them laugh and even get emotional, is what the show is all about."

What is Reunion Hotel about?

Reunion Hotel sees people who are Welsh or connected to Wales visit the hotel and reunite with people from their past. Some are seeking forgiveness, others wish to say thank you or just get a chance to say something they never got to say.

Alex Jones and a team of counsellors and hotel staff welcome the guests and provide support for the people on the show.

Reunions in the series include an American woman who meets the grandchild of the people who saved her mother from the Nazis, a 70 year old man who meets his daughter for the first time, and two people who were best friends as teenagers who reconnect, years after losing touch.

BBC's head of commissioning for documentaries, Clare Sillery, said of the show: "Everyone has someone they want to reconnect with in their lives and I can’t wait for people to watch those that have been made possible by Alex and her team. Throughout the series, a real range of reunions take place from absolute tearjerkers to those that will give you goosebumps."

How to watch Reunion Hotel

The Reunion Hotel airs on BBC One in Wales and on BBC Two in the rest of the UK, and each episode is broadcast on Thursdays at 8pm.

The series kicked off on Thursday 6 April, and there will be six episodes in total. All episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Reunion Hotel: Episode guide

Episode 1: Tegan fell on the Tube tracks and wants to meet the man who saved her, Lee hopes to find the brother he didn’t know he had, and a little girl thanks builders who changed her life.

Tegan fell on the Tube tracks and wants to meet the man who saved her, Lee hopes to find the brother he didn’t know he had, and a little girl thanks builders who changed her life. Episode 2: A 60s girl band reunite with their favourite boy band, ex-addict Simon meets the man who turned his life around and Ellie thanks a teacher who was her rock after a terror attack.

A 60s girl band reunite with their favourite boy band, ex-addict Simon meets the man who turned his life around and Ellie thanks a teacher who was her rock after a terror attack. Episode 3: A 70-year-old man hopes to meet his daughter, who was adopted at birth; two teenage friends hope to reconnect; and the former members of a polar expedition try to reunite.

A 70-year-old man hopes to meet his daughter, who was adopted at birth; two teenage friends hope to reconnect; and the former members of a polar expedition try to reunite. Episode 4: An American woman meets the grandchild of the people who saved her mother from the Nazis, and a former soldier seeks forgiveness from his platoon commander.

An American woman meets the grandchild of the people who saved her mother from the Nazis, and a former soldier seeks forgiveness from his platoon commander. Episode 5: Sam wants to meet the fundraisers who helped transform her daughter Nova's life; Terry wants to meet his guide dog's trainer; and Pat wants to reunite with her former boss.

