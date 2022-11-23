Who is Natalie Pirks and does she have a husband? All you need to know about the BBC Sports correspondent

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 has kicked off and fans are wondering who is Natalie Pirks and does she have a husband?

England fans are hoping to follow in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 success of the Lionesses (opens in new tab) at this years World Cup after Prince William presented the shirt numbers (opens in new tab) to the squad.

And after winning their first match 6-2 against Iran, the Lions got off to a roaring start. But some viewers who are tuning in to the football coverage throughout the tournament, which runs until 18th December, are wondering who is Natalie Pirks as we look at all you need to know about her and her marital status...

Who is Natalie Pirks?

Natalie Pirks is a BBC sports correspondent who is currently out in Qatar covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 for the broadcaster. Natalie is experienced in covering big sporting events - having presented and reported live from three world cups, two Olympics and three Commonwealth Games.

She shared a snap of her working with fans on her Instagram and captioned it, "England 6 - 2 Iran. First match of however many done ✔️! Would you believe I didn’t take a pitch side selfie today?! Shows you how busy I was. Will surely rectify for USA match 😝#Qatar2022 #BBC #Correspondent #news #Khalifa #England #Iran #football"

Before working for the BBC, Natalie graduated from Bournemouth University in 2000 with BA (Hons) degree in Multimedia Journalism.

At the time she said, “I wanted a course which was well respected within journalism and combined NCTJ qualifications.

“I also wasn't sure whether I wanted to go into TV, radio or written journalism so it appealed to me that I would get a broad range. I now do all three in my job!

“My experience was excellent - the course and tutors were all top drawer and my uni years in Bournemouth were some of the best in my life.”

After graduating Natalie won a BBC talent competition and landed a job as a reporter for sports show Grandstand.

“It was an amazing foot in the door,” Natalie said. “After a year, I moved to Radio 1 Newsbeat as a reporter – something I could never have done without my journalism degree.”

She then moved on to work for ITN as a sports reporter, travelling the world with the England Football team and worked as a journalist for Setanta before becoming a sports reporter and correspondent for ITV news.

Her move to the BBC in 2013 saw her join as a sports correspondent who covered main three national bulletins as well as Radio 2, 4, Radio 5 Live and BBC News channel and online.

A post shared by Natalie Pirks (@pirksofthejob) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Does Natalie Pirks have a husband?

Yes, Natalie Pirks has a husband called Diego Rincon who is Columbian. He previously appeared live on air during one of Natalie's sports bulletin when she was covering the 2018 World Cup in Russia. At the time she saw he had been encouraging their children to support Columbia - their father's team - instead of supporting their birth country.

At the time, Natalie told the BBC One Show, "This is what happens when you leave your children for three weeks and your husband decides that indoctrination by stealth is the way to go because I'm out here working very hard!"

But she revealed her tactic to get her kids on side, "Maybe I'll see if some of the England team can sign them for the kids and try and get them that way ... See, I can do that, you can't do that!" she told her other half.

The couple went to BST Hyde Park last year for Natalie's birthday celebrations.

A post shared by Natalie Pirks (@pirksofthejob) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

They have two daughters together Ariella, 10 and Soraya, six and it's reported that they live together in Woolwich, South London.

A post shared by Natalie Pirks (@pirksofthejob) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Natalie took her kids to their first football matches, she shared a snap back in October and captioned it, "My kids and their friends last night. They’ve now been to two matches in their life - a victorious European final and a win over the world champs. I’ve had to remind them it’s not always like this following England."

My kids and their friends last night. They’ve now been to two matches in their life - a victorious European final and a win over the world champs. I’ve had to remind them it’s not always like this following England. pic.twitter.com/aOEKHWrPJgOctober 8, 2022 See more

Is Natalie Pirks related to Sally Nugent?

No, Natalie Pirks is not related to BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent (opens in new tab). Some fans speculated over them being related after spotting a physical likeness. One viewer tweeted, "We've just watched Natalie Pirks on BBC News 24 and she looks identical to Sally Nugent. Cannot find any connection anywhere."

The pair have exchanged a few tweets but just to compliment each other and ask how they are, In 2016 Sally tweeted a snap of her holding her dog, and captioned it, "I am amazed how many viewers guessed which puppy belonged to me ! She's very definitely a blonde @BBCBreakfast"

Natalie wrote, "gorgeous Sal. The pooch is cute too X" to which Sally replied, "ah she's fabulous. How are you sweetie?! Time has flown by xx"

And Natalie added, "I know, my Wimbledon giant bump is now 8 months old!! Back to the grind in July, will be nice to catch up X"

And the connection cannot be found because there isn't one, as Natalie and Sally are simply work colleagues and not sisters or relatives of any kind - even if the resemblance is canny.

(Image credit: Getty / Alamy)

Related BBC Features:

Video of the week