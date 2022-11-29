As the six remaining couples (opens in new tab) prepare to compete in the Quarter Finals to be in with the chance of reaching the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 (opens in new tab), some fans are wondering why is Strictly on Friday?

Nerves must be getting high, with just a few more shows left until the finale, for one unlucky couple, this week's show will be their last as viewers prepare to vote another celebrity pairing off the show (opens in new tab).

But if you're hoping to tune in for your weekly fix of ballroom dancing action then you might want to put the new date in your diaries....

Why is Strictly on Friday this week?

Strictly is on Friday this week because BBC has made changes to its normal scheduling in order to air the next game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (Group C winners v Group D runners-up) which is taking place at the same time. Instead of Strictly airing on Saturday and its results show on Sunday, fans will have to tune in on Friday, December 2nd at 8pm on BBC One to watch the live show and the results show will air on Saturday, December 3 at the earlier time of 5.40pm instead of Sunday, December 4th. The football match will air from 6.20pm (7pm kick-off) on Saturday and on Sunday Group B winners play Group A runners-up with coverage airing from 6.20pm (7pm kick-off).

Host Tess Daly told viewers, "We will be back at 8pm next Friday. Yes, you heard right, Friday." The change is being made for the World Cup and will also see the quarter final results moved to Saturday, December 3 at the earlier time of 5:40pm."

And the show has reminded fans on its social media channels, "We're on your screens on Friday and Saturday this week, so set your reminders for Strictly now!"

The Strictly semi-final will take place on Sunday, December 11th but it is not yet known when the results show will air.

And the final is scheduled for Saturday, December 17th.

A Strictly spokesperson previously confirmed to the Independent, “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

But some fans aren't happy with the move - that gives couples one day less to rehearse their routines.

One put, "I can't believe our strictly stars, who have been working so hard for the past 3 months, get a day less of rehearsal time just 'cos of the bloomin' football. What's up with BBC2???"

Another fan put, "Don't understand why they couldn't put the football on bbc2 and leave my Saturday night viewing alone. Not all of like football 🙈'

And a third added, "Not everyone likes football. I for one can’t stand it yet it’s rammed at you even if you try and avoid it. Just stick the sport it on BBC2, or put Strictly on BBC2 Saturday."

Why is Strictly not on tonight?

Strictly fans who have missed the memo will be tuning in to watch Strictly Come Dancing as usual on Saturday night but they will be disappointed when they learn due to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, this week the usual Saturday show airs on Friday, December 2nd. But fear not, they can catch the show on catch up via the BBC iPlayer, providing they do do before the Saturday night results show airs earlier than planned there won't be any spoilers as to who has left.

