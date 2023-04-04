Is Cath Kidston closing down? What we know as Next buys the retailer
Here's what we know about the future of the company...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Shoppers are asking if Cath Kidston is closing down, after UK retailer Next buys the chain for £8.5 million.
Recent months have seen the cost of living crisis and the long-lasting effects of the pandemic take a toll on the high street, with stationery chain Paperchase closing down (opens in new tab) for good, card retailer Clintons shutting some stores (opens in new tab) and House of Fraser closing (opens in new tab) more sites too. And now Cath Kidston has been forced to closed stores too, after falling into administration for the second time in two years.
Known for its floral and polka dot designs, Cath Kidston has been a household name since it was first founded in 1993. Many shoppers will be sad to see the final few stores leave, and others are eager to know if Cath Kidston is closing for good.
Is Cath Kidston closing down?
The joint administrators have confirmed in a statement that Cath Kidston will be closing its remaining four stores in London, Ashford, Cheshire Oaks and York. The shops will remain open to trade down stock before closing permanently.
The administrators said that there "will be redundancies", as currently 125 people are employed across the four stores, but did not confirm how many employees would be immediately affected.
The news comes just after British clothing retailer Next Plc confirmed it had bought the struggling retailer from its administrators for £8.5 million., and three years after Cath Kidston previously fell into administration, with the loss of nearly 1,000 jobs and almost of all of its stores.
Next also bought collapsed online furniture retailer Made.com and clothing chain Joules last year.
Why is Cath Kidston closing?
Cath Kidston collapsed into administration in 2020 and was forced into insolvency. Like many retailers, it was hit by the pandemic.
The company said at the time it was permanently closing all 60 of its UK stores under a rescue deal with its Hong Kong-based owner, Baring Private Equity Asia, though it continued trading online and via its wholesale and franchise businesses.
A statement on the Cath Kidston website reads: "Our brand faced unprecedented change and challenge over the last few months and as we transitioned into a new chapter of our 27-year journey, we sadly had to make the impossibly difficult decision to close our stores. With our whole hearts, we thank everyone who has visited and loved our stores over the years."
In 2022, Cath Kidston was bought by restructuring specialist Hilco. But just eight months later, Hilco - which also owns Homebase and HMV - was reported to be exploring a sale.
Will Cath Kidston still be online?
It is not yet clear what will happen to Cath Kidston's online shop. It has been reported that the cathkidston.com domain will be licenced back to the administrators for up to 12 weeks to clear stock, before a re-launch under Next's ownership.
Next will buy the brand name, domain names and intellectual property of Cath Kidston.
Related features:
- Where is Sephora opening in the UK? (opens in new tab)
- Is TK Maxx closing down? Full list (opens in new tab)
- Which New Look stores are closing down? Full list (opens in new tab)
- Which B&M stores are closing down? Full list (opens in new tab)
- Which Argos stores are closing down? Full list (opens in new tab)
- Which Iceland stores are closing down? (opens in new tab)
- Which M&S stores are closing? 2023 update (opens in new tab)
- Which Lloyd's Pharmacy stores are closing down? Full list (opens in new tab)
- Which B&Q stores are closing and why? Full list (opens in new tab)
- Which Wetherspoons pubs are closing? Full list (opens in new tab)
Video of the Week
Ellie joined Goodto as a Junior Features Writer in 2022 after finishing her Master’s in Magazine Journalism at Nottingham Trent University. Previously, she completed successful work experience placements with BBC Good Food, The Big Issue and the Nottingham Post, and freelanced as an arts and entertainment writer alongside her studies. In 2021, Ellie graduated from Cardiff University with a first-class degree in Journalism.
-
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles and Camilla are set for a bittersweet 18th wedding anniversary for this sad reason
King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary will be tinged with bittersweet emotions
By Selina Maycock • Published