There are some great discounts on the Nurtibullet for Cyber Monday this year

We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday Nutribullet deals online below.

As with all Cyber Monday sales, the deals on Nutribullets are changing fast

Best Cyber Monday Nutribullet deals 2020

Pick up a Nutribullet for less with these discounts and deals…

NUTRiBULLET 600 Series in Graphite – £89.99 £57.99 (SAVE £32) | Amazon

The original and best-selling NutriBullet, there’s a reason why this blender is loved by millions. This model comes with both a small and a tall cup for mixing different volumes. View Deal

NUTRiBULLET Rx Blender and Food Processor, 1.27l – £119 (SAVE £30.99) – Amazon

One of the brand’s all singing, all dancing models, this Nutribullet comes with the Large Pitcher and Oversized Cup for creating multiple servings. Plus it can make soup from scratch in just 7 minutes. Just simply put the veg you want in and the Nutribullet will do the rest. View Deal

Who has the cheapest Cyber Monday Nutribullet deal 2020?

This year Cyber Monday falls on November 30th and as expected, we’re seeing lots of great deals on Nutribullets to be offered.

Overall, Amazon has the best Cyber Monday deal on Nutribullets, offering the biggest savings on three top models – the NUTRiBULLET 600 Series in Graphite, the NUTRiBULLET Rx Blender and Food Processor, 1.27l -and the NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece with Smart Nutrition Sensor and Bluetooth Technology.

Unlike last year, Argos and Currys have failed to offer big discounts, but we have seen prices slashed at JD Williams and Home Essentials too.

Which is the best Nutribullet to buy?

When buying a Nutribullet online – especially if you’re shopping for Cyber Monday Nutribullet deals – make sure you know exactly which model you are looking for.

While everyone knows Nutribullet as a brand is a reliable and efficient product, there are five different models in the range.

These models have different abilities and price tags to match. The products range from the original Nutribullet 600 right up to the most expensive model in the range – the Nutribullet Balance (£149.99 at Amazon).

The NutriBullet Rx is generally considered one of the best all round models in the range. As well as making superb smoothie quickly and easily, the food processor can also make soup from scratch in just 7 minutes. It’s also one of the larger models, meaning it’s got a good blending capacity and can make several portions at once.

One of the most powerful and technologically advanced NutriBullets to date, you can normally pick up the NutriBullet RX for around £119 on Amazon. However, stay tuned for theCyber Monday Nutribullet deals when this model will likely be cheaper.

If you want a cheaper model, the most affordable Nutribullets in the range are the Nutribullet 600 and Nutribullet 900 (£79.99, Argos). These are still great food processors and blenders, but are half the price of the RX.

What is the difference between the Nutribullet 600 and 900?

The primary difference between these two blenders is all in the name. The Nutribullet 900 is much more powerful than the Nutribullet 600. The 900 has a 900-watt motor powering it – whereas the 600 has just a 600-watt motor.

The more powerful your Nutribullet, the easier it will be to blend up all kinds of fruit and veg without having to chop and prep them much before.

The Nutribullet 900 also comes with more kit than the 600. With the 900 you also get a flip top lid – allowing you to drink from your Nutribullet cup on the go – as well as the reusable solid lid.

Both Nutribullet models come with two cups in two different sizes. However, the cups that come with the 900 are larger.

So with the 600 you get a ‘tall cup’ and a ‘short cup’. But with the 900 you get the ‘tall cup’ and a ‘oversized cup’ too. This means you can blend up more fruit and veg in one go.

The size, power and accessories that the 900 comes with compared to the 600 explains why the 900 is priced at around £20 more expensive than the 600.

However, if you’re shopping for Cyber Monday Nutribullet deals, you may well be able to snag a Nutirbullet 900 for the price of the 600. Bargain!