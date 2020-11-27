We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There's incredible Black Friday deals on YSL Black Opium fragrances now.

Today’s the day! Black Friday 2020 is well and truly underway and there are some seriously sweet deals to be had, let us tell you.

Many classic perfumes have had their prices slashed, including the iconic YSL Black Opium and its spin off fragrances. The scent, which is loved by TV stars like Tess Daly, is one of the most popular perfumes around with its addictive mix of coffee and floral notes.

Black Friday YSL Black Opium deals – at a glance:

YSL Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum – was £88 now £44, Boots

YSL Black Opium The Glow Eau de Toilette – was £85 now £63.75, Lookfantastic

YSL Black Opium Floral Shock Eau de Parfum – was £78 now £58.50, Lookfantastic

YSL Black Opium Storm Illusion Eau de Parfum – was £78 now £58.50, Lookfantastic

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum – was £78 now £62.40

YSL Black Opium Neon Eau de Parfum

Save £44 (50% off) – view now at Boots



This is one of the best Black Friday perfume deals that’s caught our eye this year, with a massive £44 off the original price tag for an epic half price saving. The Neon edition adds a “luminous” spin on the classic with notes of fresh and radiant dragon fruit – you’d be a fool to miss out these savings!

YSL Black Opium The Glow Eau de Toilette

Save £21.25 (25% off) – view now at Lookfantastic



A fresher, lighter take on Black Opium, this fragrance has top notes of lemon and pear as well as the classic base of coffee and vanilla. And with a 25% saving on The Glow Eau de Toilette, we won’t say no to more than £20 off the usual price tag!

YSL Black Opium Floral Shock Eau de Parfum

Save £19.50 – view now at Lookfantastic



With top notes of freesia and bergamot, this is the perfect twist on Black Opium for floral perfume fans. Floral scents are timeless, but this saving of almost £20 on this particular scent won’t be around for long…

YSL Black Opium Storm Illusion Eau de Parfum

Save £19.50 – view now at Lookfantastic



The Storm Illusion edition of Black Opium is a velvety, musky affair that’s perfect if you like a warmer scent, and comes in a limited edition lightning bolt option. Get almost £20 off while you can, because these deals are pretty much guaranteed to sell out.

YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum

Save £15 – (20% off) view now at Boots



The original, classic Black Opium scent is a lovely mix of coffee and floral notes with Strictly presenter Tess Daly a self-confessed fan. Right now you can get just over £15 off a new bottle at Boots – so there’s no better time to treat yourself!

Happy shopping!