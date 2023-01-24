"PLEASE!! Don’t choose popular baby names" - teacher begs all parents, and the reasons may surprise you

Finding a name for your child is one of the earliest responsibilities you'll have as a parent and the most impactful one... And so many people will have opinions on your choice, even teachers.



Our names tell the world who we are, at a basic level, they could hint at our age, ethnicity, and religion. So it's understandable that parents may go down the route of the classic 'old-fashioned' baby names, rather than a cool baby name (opens in new tab), or an unusual baby name (opens in new tab), a common name may help to steer clear of any cultural stereotypes or unjust discrimination.

Research (opens in new tab) shows that people find familiar, easy-to-pronounce names to be likable and trustworthy. Founder of baby-naming site Baby Name Wizard, Laura Wattenberg (opens in new tab) says; "When you hear from a person with a name like Dave or Jen or Mike, you’re more likely to answer their email, more likely to swipe right on Tinder.” This may be the reason lists of popular baby names came about...

Choosing popular baby names

In October 2022 we reported that the hugely popular - it's been in top spot for the last eight years - Oliver was knocked off the top spot for boys' names. And the news caused quite a stir among Goodto.com Facebook followers, specifically a teacher who begged people, 'PLEASE don't give your child a popular name!'.

Teacher, Heather Barbour took to the comments section (opens in new tab) on the post to ask parents to think again before choosing a popular baby name (opens in new tab). The primary school teacher wrote; 'PLEASE don't give your child a popular name!! As a teacher when they hit school age it's a pain having six Olivers or Mias in one class.'

Oliver knocked off top spot (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Getty Images / Future)

She went on to add: 'Even worse, if some have surnames that start with the same letter so instead of being able to mark their belongings with Oliver A or Oliver B etc, you have to write the full name.' many others agreed and shared memories of having the same problem when they were growing up, with one commenter, Lynda saying; 'When I started school in the 50s there were five Lynda's, four Christines and five Susans.' So it's not a modern phenomenon then.

The teacher went on to joke, 'And if it's a double barrel name like Jones-Smith the teacher really should be able to sue for RSI!!'

Duplicate names can disrupt learning

Secondary school teacher Heather Smith agrees, speaking to goodto.com, she tells us how duplicate names in one class can really disrupt education; "As a teacher, it’s not annoying for me, though I do think there are definite ways [same names] can put children at a disadvantage."

She goes on to explain how the children with the same names may be less likely to be randomly picked; "because the teacher needs to remember second names too, especially in a secondary setting where some teachers teach 17 classes of 35 children or more."

"And, where some teachers may use a 'random name generator' to pick children to answer questions, if the duplicate name comes up it may be the more talkative one who asks jumps to it, meaning the others miss out and don’t get as engaged or brought into the lesson."

The R.E. teacher goes on to say how it can also cause issues where 'well-behaved' pupils are interrupted when they constantly hear their name called out in lessons meant for another less well-behaved child. "This can really disrupt their learning because they automatically disengage from work when they hear their name, which sometimes can be a lot dependent on the behaviour."

Goodto.com thoughts (Image credit: Heidi Scrimgeour) Consumer editor at Goodto and mum-of-three Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) says; "I dislike the idea that we should name our children with their future teachers' convenience in mind. Names are forever and school is not - I'd definitely prioritise things like how the name will 'wear' into adulthood rather than how much of a pain it might be for teachers to deal with "Naming your baby is such a personal thing, as the mother of three unusually-named children, I can tell you that there's no guarantee that your highly original name won't have boomed in popularity by the time your tiny baby is ready for school. My daughter was the only person we'd ever heard of with her name when we chose it but now, in our tiny seaside village school, she's one of two with the same name..."

Related features:

Video of the Week: