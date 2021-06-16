Completely scrumptious and a different take a classic cupcake recipe, these honey cupcakes with lavender are sure to impress.
The floral taste of the lavender and the sticky sweetness of the honey in the sponge work wonders. Top with an optional lavender coloured buttercream and top with sprigs of candied lavender to complete the look. One of our favourite afternoon tea recipes, these cupcakes are ready in just six simple steps.
Ingredients
- For the honey cupcakes:
- 120g butter, softened
- 160g caster sugar
- 2 tsp honey
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 200g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 tbsp milk
- 50g edible lavender buds
- For the buttercream:
- 120g butter, softened
- 200g icing sugar, sifted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp milk
- 12 stems of candied lavender (optional)
- Grape violet food colouring (optional)
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12 hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.
Sift the flour and baking powder together and set aside.
Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the honey. Fold in half the sifted flour, then the milk, then the rest of the flour. Gently fold in the lavender buds.
Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Place on wire racks to cool completely.
For the buttercream: Cream the butter, gradually add the sugar until smooth and creamy. Add the vanilla and milk. Colour the buttercream with grape violet food colouring paste.
Pipe onto the cupcakes using a piping bag and then, garnish with the lavender.
Top tips for making honey cupcakes with lavender
Don’t be afraid to throw real lavender buds into the cake mix. These add real depth and texture to create a lovely combination.
