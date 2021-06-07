We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they’ve welcomed their daughter and the couple’s unique birth announcement strayed from royal tradition.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child and royal fans couldn’t be more excited. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed their pregnancy news on Valentine’s Day and Princess Diana was a part of their announcement as it came 37 years after she revealed her pregnancy with Harry. Now the couple have once again paid tribute to her with their baby’s sweet name.

There was great speculation over which popular baby name the Sussexes might choose, with some predicting they could name their daughter after Prince Philip. However, Harry and Meghan decided against Philippa and chose Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana for their little girl, who is eighth in the royal line of succession.

Her arrival has been met with delight from the Royal Family, though little Lilibet’s adorable birth announcement could be seen to have strayed from royal tradition.

Royal births are commonly confirmed on the same day the new little one arrives. When Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son August in February, the official palace statement confirmed that he was born ‘today’. Similarly, Lilibet’s brother Archie is understood to have been born the same day his birth announcement was made. In contrast, Lilibet’s birth was announced two days later.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan released a statement, which shared: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Royal births are not always confirmed on the exact same day as Zara Tindall’s son Lucas’ birth was not revealed until a few days later. Though Harry and Meghan could have chosen to wait this time around so they could enjoy their first few days as a family of four before sharing their news with the world.

At the bottom of their announcement post on their Archewell Foundation website, the Sussexes are described as being ‘on parental leave’. Prince Harry reportedly had royal commitments three days after their eldest child Archie was born in 2019.

This makes Prince Harry and Meghan’s birth announcement for Lilibet even more special.