Prince William’s bond with Harry is ‘unbreakable’ despite months of tension

Experts say William and Harry share an ‘unbreakable tie’ that will never sever, as William still has 'a lot of time' for his little brother.

Royal experts claim there is hope for a reconciliation between Prince William and Harry as the brothers share an ‘unbreakable tie’ that will survive the ongoing rift.

Relationships between the Firm and the Sussex’s have been strained ever since the couple stepped back from royal duties and gave their bombshell Oprah interview. Not to mention the announcement of Harry’s ‘wholly truthful’ upcoming memoir, which has reportedly left the royal family despairing.

There were hopes that the brothers were set to reunite and ‘thrash it out’ upon Prince Harry’s return to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial. However, after his request for extra security was denied by the Home Office, Harry chose to skip the service. A decision that’s been labeled as a ‘slap in the face’ for the Queen.

Despite the tensions, PA royal correspondent Alan Jones told True Royalty’s The Royal Beat that there is still hope for a reconciliation.

He said, “I think William has still got a lot of time for Harry. He’s his little brother at the end of the day.

“Even though they haven’t seen eye to eye, I think there is still that brotherly bond, their mother’s death has created this unbreakable tie between them. At the end of the day, he will always put his arm around him, whatever he said about the family.”

The pair have also shared hints of wanting to mend the rift, with William making a rare comment about his brother during his Caribbean tour and sending subtle signals to him.

Prince Harry has also expressed his determination for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to not be robbed of royal life. This could mean a reunion is still on the cards for the brothers, especially with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee well underway.